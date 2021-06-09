The Denver Nuggets and newly minted MVP Nikola Jokic look to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole when they visit Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal on Wednesday night. The Nuggets wilted in the second half of Game 1 on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive playoff series in which they have dropped the opening game. While Denver did not receive the usual contributions from its top players, Phoenix rode a balanced offense to post its fourth consecutive postseason victory -- and third in a row by double figures.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Suns as 5.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 222.5 in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Suns -5.5

Nuggets vs. Suns over-under: 222.5 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Suns -215; Nuggets +185

DEN: Will Barton (hamstring) is doubtful and P.J. Dozier (adductor) has been ruled out

PHO: The Suns have covered the spread in their last four games

Latest Odds: Phoenix Suns -5.5 Bet Now

Why the Nuggets can cover

Jokic just missed a double-double in Game 1 with 22 points and nine rebounds. Those numbers paled in comparison to his series averages of 33.0 points and 10.5 rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. More surprisingly, Jokic did not have a point, rebound or assist in the fourth quarter -- a shocking development for a player who averaged close to a triple-double per game in the regular season. Jokic became the first center to win MVP honors since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000.

Another troubling development for Denver was a back issue that limited second-leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. in the second half. Porter, who finished with 15 points and seven boards, was listed as questionable for Game 2, although Nuggets coach Michael Malone expressed confidence that he would be "good to go." Aaron Gordon had his highest output of the playoffs with 18 points and has scored at least 13 in six of his last seven contests.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix was being touted as a one-man show after a brilliant first-round series by Booker, who averaged nearly 30 points in sinking LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. That certainly wasn't the case in the series opener against the Nuggets as all five starters scored in double figures, led by Mikal Bridges with 23 points. In fact, the Suns became the first team since Golden State in 2013 to have four starters score at least 20 points and shoot 55 percent from the field.

One of the major concerns for Phoenix was the shoulder injury of Paul, who failed to score in double figures in five of the six games against the Lakers in the opening round. Paul quieted any fears by supplying a double-double (21 points, 11 assists) and taking over Monday's game as the Suns pulled away in the final 12 minutes. Booker, who reached 30 points in four of the six games vs. Los Angeles, scored 21 on 8-of-12 shooting while also collecting eight assists.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 222 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent in simulations. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 100-66 roll on NBA picks.