The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs is up for grabs when the Indiana Pacers pay a visit to the Washington Wizards in a play-in tournament matchup on Thursday. Although the teams finished the regular season with identical 34-38 records, the comparisons ended there as the Wizards finished a perfect 3-0 against Indiana and averaged a whopping 139.7 points in those three victories. The Pacers looked like the better team in Tuesday's first round of the play-in by overwhelming Charlotte to earn another crack at Washington, which suffered an 18-point loss to No. 7 seed Boston.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wizards as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 237.5 in the latest Pacers vs. Wizards odds.

Pacers vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -3.5

Pacers vs. Wizards over-under: 237.5 points

Pacers vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -165, Pacers +145

IND: The Pacers are 6-1-1 against the spread in the last eight games

WAS: The Wizards are 9-3 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Pacers can cover

Domantas Sabonis was among eight players to score in double figures in Tuesday's win vs. Charlotte, coming one assist shy of registering a triple-double. The 6-foot-11 center feasted on the Wizards this season, nearly averaging a triple-double with 32.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He had 32 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists in the May 3 matchup and followed it up five days later with 30 points, 13 boards and 13 assists.

Indiana is still without high-scoring guard Caris LeVert (health and safety protocols), but Malcolm Brogdon returned to the lineup after a three-week absence and had 16 points and eight assists in Tuesday's win. Brogdon, who averaged 21.2 points during the regular season, is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. Doug McDermott has come on strong over the past five games, averaging 19.4 points and knocking down 16 3-pointers.

Why the Wizards can cover

Because Washington finished the regular season by winning 15 of its final 20 games, and the five losses came by a combined 10 points, the team is chalking up Tuesday's lackluster loss to Boston as an aberration. The high-powered backcourt of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combined for 42 points, but they shot a combined 16-of-43 from the floor. The Wizards should improve on their 3-point woes from Tuesday, when they connected on only 3-of-21 attempts.

Beal is hampered by a hamstring injury suffered in a 50-point eruption against Indiana on May 8, but he scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half of the regular-season finale against Charlotte. While Westbrook posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds against the Celtics, that paled in comparison to his staggering numbers against Indiana this season. In three matchups vs. the Pacers, he averaged 27.3 points, 20.0 assists and 18.0 rebounds.

