The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers split a pair of games at Wells Fargo Center earlier this week. On Friday evening, the two squads will face off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta for Game 3 of a best-of-seven matchup. Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, with Atlanta as the No. 5 seed. Joel Embiid (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Philadelphia, with De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) ruled out for Atlanta.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as one-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Hawks odds.

76ers vs. Hawks spread: 76ers -1

76ers vs. Hawks over-under: 224.5 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: 76ers -120, Hawks +100

PHI: The Sixers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

ATL: The Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Sixers can cover



Philadelphia is playing at a very high level. The Sixers boast a top five offense and defense so far in the NBA Playoffs, scoring 120.6 points per 100 possessions and giving up only 108.3 points per 100 possessions. Offensively, the Sixers are producing a 60.9 percent shooting mark in the playoffs, including a 62.3 percent mark in this series, and Embiid is a force that makes life difficult on the Hawks. Embiid is averaging 39.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in the series after putting up 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia's trademark defense remains present after the 76ers finished No. 2 in the league in defensive rating this season. The Sixers are grabbing a whopping 76.1 percent of available defensive rebounds in this series, an excellent figure by any description. They are also forcing a turnover on 17.0 percent of defensive possessions against the Hawks through two games, with Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle making things more difficult for Trae Young in Game 2 after he broke out in Game 1.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is a potent offensive team, led by Young. Young is averaging 28.9 points and 10.0 assists per game so far in the playoffs, and the Hawks were a top-10 offensive team in the regular season, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession. Young leads an attack that ranked in the top five in both free throw attempts (24.2 per game) and accuracy (81.2 percent) in the regular season, and the Hawks have plenty of shooting firepower. In fact, the Hawks boast a 61.2 percent true shooting clip in the series against Philadelphia.

Defensively, Atlanta is a little more vulnerable on paper, but the Hawks are playing notably better basketball in the playoffs. The Hawks are yielding just 107.2 points per 100 possessions in the postseason, a very strong rate, and Atlanta also finished as a top-three team during the regular season in 3-point prevention (34.9 percent). Rebounding is also a strength of the Hawks, with Clint Capela leading the NBA in rebounds (14.3 per game) and the team finishing in the top 10 in both offensive rebound rate (28.4 percent) and defensive rebound rate (74.2 percent).

