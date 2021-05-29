The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Eastern Conference foes square off in Game 3 of a best-of-seven showdown. Philadelphia leads the series by a 2-0 margin after a 25-point win in Game 2. Washington boasts a 19-17 record at home this season as it returns to Capital One Arena. Russell Westbrook (ankle) is questionable for Washington, while Seth Curry (ankle) is probable for Philadelphia.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Washington. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the six-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Wizards odds. Before making any Wizards vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -6

76ers vs. Wizards over-under: 227.5 points

76ers vs. Wizards money line: 76ers -245, Wizards +205

PHL: The 76ers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

WASH: The Wizards are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Sixers can cover



Philadelphia has the overall talent advantage, and the Sixers have dominated the series thus far. The 76ers are out-scoring the Wizards by more than 15 points per 100 possessions through two games, posting elite figures on offense (122.5 points per 100) and defense (107.0 points per 100). Philadelphia is elite at generating free throw attempts, getting to the line 25.5 times per game in the regular season, and the 76ers were a top-10 regular season team in field goal percentage (47.6 percent), 3-point percentage (37.4 percent) and offensive rebound rate (27.7 percent).

The 76ers are even better on defense, ranking No. 2 in the league, and they finished in the top two in both steals (9.1 per game) and blocks (6.2 per game). They create turnovers at an elite level, generating a giveaway on 15.4 percent of defensive possessions, with a quality matchup against Washington's perimeter-based attack. Finally, the 76ers have the best player on the floor in Joel Embiid, who averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in the regular season while dominating defensively.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has defined strengths that can give the Wizards optimism in Game 3. They led the NBA in free throw attempts during the regular season, averaging 26.2 shots per game at the charity stripe. Washington is also well above-average in field goal percentage, making 47.5 percent of its shots, and the Wizards also averaged 25.5 assists per game in the regular season. Within this series, the Wizards are grabbing 33.3 percent of their own missed shots on the offensive glass, and Washington's ability to generate second-chance points is helpful in this matchup.

If Westbrook is able to go, Washington has a pair of standout guards to generate offense, with Bradley Beal averaging 31.3 points per game this season and Westbrook easily averaging a triple-double with 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game. Defensively, the Wizards are a below-average team, but they do a fantastic job in transition defense. Washington was a top-five team in the NBA in fast break points allowed, yielding only 10.7 per game.

