The Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards in a Memorial Day clash in the nation's capital. Philadelphia holds a 3-0 lead in the series, with Washington aiming to stave off elimination. The 76ers cruised to a 132-103 win in Game 3 on Saturday evening. Washington finished the regular season with a 19-17 home record, with Philadelphia at 20-16 in road games. Russell Westbrook (ankle) and Ish Smith (groin) are both listed as questionable for Washington.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET on Monday in Washington. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as an eight-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Sixers vs. Wizards odds.

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -8

76ers vs. Wizards over-under: 230 points

76ers vs. Wizards money line: 76ers -345, Wizards +285

PHI: The 76ers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

WASH: The Wizards are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Sixers can cover



Philadelphia is out-scoring Washington by more than 20 points per 100 possessions in the series. While that isn't surprising given the 3-0 advantage, the 76ers have thoroughly dominated the proceedings on both ends of the floor. Philadelphia is scoring 125.2 points per 100 possessions against Washington, headlined by Joel Embiid's dominance with 36 points in 28 minutes on Saturday. The 76ers finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in the NBA in producing free throw attempts (25.5 per game) and, even before this series, they were established as an above-average team in shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding.

Defensively, Philadelphia was the No. 2 team in the NBA this season, giving up only 1.07 points per possession, and they've been even better against Washington. Part of that is hounding opponents when they are shooting, and Washington has only a 51.5 percent true shooting clip that ranks near the bottom of the league in the playoffs. The 76ers are also great at creating havoc, finishing the regular season in the top two of the NBA in both steals (9.1 per game) and blocks (6.2 per game).

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington finished the regular season playing some of its best basketball. Though they've struggled in the series, the Wizards do have two star guards in Westbrook and Bradley Beal, with some strengths to focus on in Game 4. Washington led the NBA in free throw attempts (26.2 per game) during the regular season, and they also posted above-average marks in assists (25.5 per game) and field goal percentage (47.5 percent).

The Wizards are also doing a strong job on the offensive glass in the series, grabbing 30.7 percent of their own missed shots. Washington's ball security has also been top-notch with a turnover on only 12.6 percent of possessions, and that formula of generating extra possessions with offensive rebounding and turnover avoidance could prove helpful in a win-or-go-home setting.

How to make Wizards vs. Sixers picks

