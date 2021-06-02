The Philadelphia 76ers will look to finish off the visiting Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. The Wizards won Game 4 on Monday, 122-114 to take their first game of the series. Now the Sixers may have to try to close out the Wizards without Joel Embiid, who is listed as doubtful because of a right knee injury that he suffered 11 minutes into Game 4. Meanwhile, Washington's Russell Westbrook, who played through an ankle injury in Game 4, is expected to be available for Game 5.

Sixers vs. Wizards spread: Sixers -6

Sixers vs. Wizards over-under: 229.5 points

Sixers vs. Wizards money line: Philadelphia -260 Washington +210

PHI: The Sixers are 23-15 against the spread as a home favorite

WAS: The Wizards are 19-12 against the spread as a road underdog

Why the Wizards can cover



Despite playing through a sprained right ankle and missing 16-of-19 shots from the field on Monday, Westbrook still recorded a triple-double with 19 points, a franchise playoff record 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Bradley Beal missed 14-of-23 attempts from the floor but still finished with 27 points. Robin Lopez added 16 points. Washington held off elimination and beat Philadelphia for the first time in seven meetings this season, including the regular season.

The Wizards had 12 blocked shots in Game 4, their most in the entire 2020-21 season. Daniel Gafford, in his first start of the season, blocked five shots. Westbrook has 12 NBA playoff triple-doubles, the third most in postseason league history. Beal has scored 30-plus points in 10 playoff games, the second most in franchise history. The Wizards will now be without Davis Bertans, who will miss four to six weeks with a right calf strain.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia has won nine consecutive home games vs. Washington, including the playoffs and regular season. The Sixers won 10 of 21 regular season games that Embiid missed. Tobias Harris has scored 20-plus points in four of his past five postseason games. He has eight double-doubles in the NBA Playoffs in his career, including a 21-point, 13-rebound outing on Monday. The Philadelphia bench outscored the Washington reserves 51-29 in Game 4. Tyrese Maxey and George Hill combined for 29 points.

Ben Simmons will look to get on track at the free throw line, as he has missed 15-of-20 attempts in the series so far. He was one of two players averaging at least 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the NBA Playoffs this season through Game 4. Seth Curry has averaged 14.9 points per game in all matchups with Washington this season. The Sixers have registered seven steals and six blocked shots in seven consecutive postseason games.

