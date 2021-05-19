The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies face off in a must-win scenario on Wednesday. The winner will advance to face the loser of Wednesday's Lakers vs. Warriors clash with a chance to reach the NBA Playoffs. Memphis holds home-court advantage by virtue of a 38-34 record, with San Antonio entering at 33-39 overall. Grayson Allen (abdominal) is listed as questionable for the Grizzlies. Trey Lyles (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Spurs.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Memphis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Grizzlies as four-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Grizzlies odds. Before you make any Grizzlies vs. Spurs picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 99-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Grizzlies vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -4

Spurs vs. Grizzlies over-under: 222.5 points

Spurs vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -175, Spurs +155

SA: The Spurs are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Spurs can cover



The Spurs are a well-coached team with experience in big spots. DeMar DeRozan leads the team offensively in averaging 21.6 points and 6.9 assists per game, but the Spurs are also quite balanced in their approach. San Antonio is elite at taking care of the ball, committing only 11.4 turnovers per game (No. 2 in the NBA), and that helps to boost efficiency. The Spurs are also above-average in both free throw creation (22.0 attempts per game) and accuracy (79.2 percent).

On the defensive side, San Antonio is facing a Memphis team that is just 22nd in the NBA in shooting efficiency and 25th in the NBA in free throw creation rate. In contrast, the Spurs are a top-10 group at preventing free throw attempts, yielding just 20.7 attempts per game, and San Antonio does a good job at protecting the rim in generating 5.1 blocked shots per contest.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis excels defensively, and this is also a favorable matchup. The Grizzlies are the No. 7 defense in the NBA, holding opponents to only 110.5 points per 100 possessions. Part of that is the ability to contest shots at a high level, and the Spurs make the fewest 3-pointers (9.9 per game) in the NBA. San Antonio is also just 27th in the league in shooting efficiency and 27th in the league in offensive rebound rate (24.3 percent), with the Grizzlies above-average in preventing both. Memphis leads the NBA in steals (9.1 per game) and creates a turnover on almost 15 percent of defensive trips.

On the other end, the Grizzlies are facing a Spurs team that ranks in the bottom 10 in field goal percentage allowed (47.2 percent). Memphis is also very impressive in three key areas, with top-six marks in offensive rebound rate (28.5 percent), turnover rate (13.1 percent) and assists (26.9 per game).

How to make Grizzlies vs. Spurs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 221 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.