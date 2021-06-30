The 2021 Western Conference finals takes center stage on Wednesday evening. The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6, with the STAPLES Center playing host to the festivities. The Clippers upset the Suns on the road in Game 5 to stay alive, though Los Angeles still trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for the Clippers, with Ivica Zubac (knee) listed as questionable after missing Game 5.

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix's offense hasn't been firing on all cylinders to this point in the series, but the Suns can fall back on elite talent. Devin Booker is putting up 26.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game against the Clippers, with Deandre Ayton producing 18.2 points and 13.0 rebounds. Chris Paul is struggling with his patented mid-range jumper, but the Suns are producing quality looks, and Phoenix boasts elite metrics elsewhere. The Suns lead the NBA Playoffs in assist rate at 61.0 percent, and they are turning the ball over on only 12.1 percent of offensive possessions in the playoffs.

From there, the Suns are stellar defensively, giving up fewer than 1.07 points per possession to the opposition during this extended playoff run. Phoenix has the No. 1 mark in the league in shooting efficiency allowed during the postseason, and the Suns are limiting the Clippers to only 8.2 second-chance points per game. The Suns also owned the best win-loss record (24-12) on the road of any team in the NBA during the regular season.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is known for its offense, finishing the regular season with the No. 3 mark in overall efficiency. While they've been fantastic on that end of the floor during the playoffs, it is the defense that has stood out for the Clippers against the Suns. Los Angeles is holding Phoenix to fewer than 1.07 points per possession in the series, and the Clippers are dominating the defensive glass in grabbing 76.5 percent of available rebounds after forcing a missed shot. Los Angeles maintains an elite mark in free throw rate allowed (0.234) against Phoenix, and the Clippers lead the NBA in fast break points allowed (6.8 per game) during the entire postseason.

The Clippers, despite size limitations, are holding opponents to just 40.0 points in the paint per game in the playoffs, and the Suns have only a 49.9 percent effective field goal shooting mark in the first five games of the series. On the offensive end, the Clippers are scoring almost 1.2 points per possession in the playoffs and, in this series, Paul George has been dominant in putting up 30.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Reggie Jackson provides additional creation, with the Clippers committing a turnover on only 11.3 percent of their offensive possessions against Phoenix.

