Two of the top three seeds in the Western Conference square off when the Phoenix Suns take on the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday in the opening game of their second-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The second-seeded Suns advanced to the conference semifinals by knocking off the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers while the No. 3 seed Nuggets took out the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, with both series going six games. Denver held a 2-1 edge in a tightly contested season series, winning twice in Phoenix, but all three of the matchups occurred during the opening month.

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Suns -4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns over-under: 220 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Suns -190; Nuggets +170

DEN: Gs Will Barton (hamstring) and P.J. Dozier (adductor) were ruled out for Game 1

PHO: The Suns were 30-12 against Western Conference foes

Why the Nuggets can cover



Center Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists during the regular season -- numbers that closely mirrored his stats against the Suns in the three matchups. Considered the prohibitive favorite to win league MVP honors, he elevated his play in the series against the Trail Blazers, averaging 33.0 points, 10.5 boards and 7.3 assists. Jokic was pretty much unstoppable, scoring at least 34 points in five of the six games.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has thrived since the season-ending injury to All-Star point guard Jamal Murray and he came up big again in the first round vs. Portland. Although he had a three-point dud in a lopsided loss in Game 4, he bounced back to score 26 points in each of the next two contests to help Denver close out the series. Aaron Gordon continues to pick up his offensive game, scoring at least 13 points in five of the six games in the first round.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix will have a decided edge in the backcourt with the tandem of Devin Booker and point guard Chris Paul matched up against a pair of backups in Denver's Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo. Booker was superb in the series versus Los Angeles, scoring 77 points in the final two games, including a 47-point masterpiece on 15-of-22 shooting that sent the Suns into the second round. In his last matchup vs. Denver. Booker poured in 31 points on Jan. 22.

Paul practiced the past two days and was not listed on the injury report after dealing with a shoulder issue in the first-round series, scoring in double figures only once vs. Los Angeles. He had a pair of 21-point games vs. Denver in the regular season while handing out 34 assists in the three matchups. Center Deandre Ayton will be counted on to defend Jokic, but he also registered double-doubles in all three matchups against the Nuggets.

