The Denver Nuggets hope familiar surroundings will change the momentum of their Western Conference semifinal series when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Friday night. The Nuggets dropped the first two games on the road by an average of 21 points to the surging Suns and will need the home-court advantage and the mile-high altitude to take some of the air out of Phoenix, which has posted four double-digit victories during its five-game winning streak. Denver figures to come out with added intensity after coach Michael Malone said his team "quit" during Wednesday's 25-point setback.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 223 in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in its Suns vs. Nuggets picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Nuggets vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -1.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over-under: 223 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -125; Suns +105

PHO: The Suns are 5-0 in their last five against the spread

DEN: G P.J. Dozier (adductor) was ruled out for Friday

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix entered the series with a significant edge in the backcourt due to Denver's injuries, and the duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul have exploited it to the hilt. While the Nuggets have received a total of 35 points from its top three guards in the first two games, Booker has scored 39 points on 14-of-26 shooting while Paul has netted 38 on 14-of-24 shooting. Paul also has been brilliant orchestrating the offense with 26 assists vs. one turnover.

The Suns are getting contributions from throughout the lineup, putting all five starters in double figures in both games. Center Deandre Ayton followed up his 20-point, 10-rebound performance in Game 1 by supplying another double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) in under 26 minutes in Wednesday's romp. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.5 points in the series and Jae Crowder is averaging 12.5 while posting five straight games with at least three 3-pointers.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Nikola Jokic was named league MVP on Tuesday and was the lone Denver player to show up with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in Game 2. However, his numbers are well below that of the first-round series vs. Portland, when he scored at least 34 points in five of the six contests. The problem for both the Nuggets and Jokic is another consistent scoring option after Michael Porter Jr. tweaked his back in the opener and was held to 11 points in Game 2.

Porter is listed as probable for Friday but his movement was clearly limited and he struggled with his shot in Game 2, hitting only 3-of-13 overall and 2-of-9 from 3-point range. One boost for Denver was the return of starting guard Will Barton, who played for the first time since April 23 and scored 10 points off the bench.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only get this pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.