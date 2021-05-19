The eyes of the NBA world will be on the STAPLES Center on Wednesday evening. The Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a play-in matchup, with the winner advancing as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. The loser will be alive in the playoff chase, but will be forced to a win-or-go-home situation on Friday. LeBron James (ankle) is probable for the Lakers, with Anthony Davis (shoulder) listed as questionable. Kelly Oubre (wrist) and Damion Lee (protocols) are out for the Warriors.

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -5.5

Warriors vs. Lakers over-under: 218 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -220, Warriors +190

GS: The Warriors are 8-1 against the spread in the last nine games

LAL: The Lakers are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is actually led by its defense. The Warriors are a top-five team in overall defensive efficiency, yielding only 109.4 points per 100 possessions to the opposition, and they are No. 4 in shooting efficiency allowed. Steve Kerr's team is also No. 7 in turnover creation, forcing a turnover on 14.6 percent of possessions, and they are a top-tier team in steals (8.2 per game) and assists allowed (23.8 per game). The Lakers have issues with ball security, turning the ball over on more than 15 percent of possessions, and that can help to fuel the Warriors.

On the offensive end, the Warriors lead the NBA in assists (27.7 per game), and they are effective from beyond the arc, converting 37.6 percent of their 3-point attempts. Much of that is traced to the individual brilliance of Stephen Curry, who is making 42.1 percent of his 3-pointers (on 12.7 attempts per game) and averaging 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest this season.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are a stellar 30-15 in games when James takes the floor, and he is likely to do so on Wednesday. James remains one of the best players in the world, and he is averaging 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. His brilliance, coupled with the Lakers boasting the NBA's best defense, makes for a perilous situation for any opponent.

In addition, Los Angeles can feast on a few clear weaknesses from Golden State. The Warriors are the league's worst offensive rebounding team, grabbing only 22.2 percent of their own missed shots this season, and they are also just 24th in turnover rate offensively. Defensively, Golden State is second-worst in the NBA in preventing free throw attempts, and the Lakers should be able to live at the free throw line as a result.

