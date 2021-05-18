The Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics square off on Tuesday with high stakes. The winner of the matchup will advance to the 2021 NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the loser heading to a win-or-go-home scenario on Thursday. Boston is 36-36 this season, with Washington entering at 34-38 overall. Jaylen Brown (wrist) is out for the Celtics, with Robert Williams (toe) listed as probable. Raul Neto (hamstring) is probable for the Wizards.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Boston. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Celtics as two-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Celtics odds.

Wizards vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -2

Wizards vs. Celtics over-under: 232.5 points

Wizards vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -135, Wizards +115

WAS: The Wizards are 9-2 against the spread in the last 11 games

BOS: The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Wizards can cover



Washington is playing some of its best basketball of the season, winning 16 of the last 23 games. The Wizards are No. 7 in the NBA in offense over that span, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession, and Russell Westbrook closed the season on a tear. Westbrook is averaging 23.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 13.3 assists per game in his last 36 appearances, and he is a triple-double machine. Westbrook attacks the rim with reckless abandon, helping to lead the Wizards to the No. 1 mark in the NBA in free throw attempts at 26.2 per game. Washington is also above-average in both assists (25.5 per game) and field goal percentage (47.5 percent) for the season.

On the opposite end, the Wizards are a top-five team in limiting fast break points (10.7 per game), and the Celtics are just 25th in the NBA in assists (23.5 per game). Boston is also a bottom-tier team in both free throw creation on offense and free throw prevention on defense, playing into Washington's hands.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is a top-10 offensive team, scoring 113.1 points per 100 possessions, and the Celtics have real firepower. Jayson Tatum, averaging 26.4 points per game, leads the way, and the Celtics are No. 3 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate, grabbing 28.9 percent of their own missed shots. Boston is a top-10 3-point shooting team at 37.4 percent, and the Celtics can generate free throw attempts against a Washington team that ranks second-worst in the NBA in free throw prevention defensively.

Brad Stevens' team is also above-average on defense, yielding less than 1.12 points per possession. They are a top-10 team in assists allowed (24.1 per game), two-point shooting allowed (52.4 percent) and fast break points allowed (11.8 per game), with the No. 6 mark in blocked shots (5.3 per game). On the whole, Boston is effective in forcing turnovers, and the Celtics are elite at protecting the rim, yielding only 44.3 points in the paint per game to the opposition.

