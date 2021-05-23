The Washington Wizards capitalized on a second chance to reach the postseason and their reward is a date with the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Wizards rebounded from a loss to Boston in their first play-in tournament game by dismantling the Indiana Pacers on Thursday to secure the eighth and final seed -- a stunning accomplishment for a team that was 15 games under .500 in the first week of April. Now they must cope with Joel Embiid and Philadelphia, which swept the three-game season series between the teams.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 76ers as 7.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 228.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Sixers odds.

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -7.5

Wizards vs. 76ers over-under: 228.5 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -330; Wizards +270

WAS: The Wizards have not won in Philadelphia since March 2016

PHI: The top seed in the East has failed to make the NBA Finals in 10 of the past 12 seasons

Why the Wizards can cover



Washington has a lethal backcourt combination in the tandem of triple-double machine Russell Westbrook and high-scoring guard Bradley Beal, although there remain concerns over the latter's hamstring injury. Westbrook collected 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, while Beal scored 25 points in only 28 minutes in Thursday's 142-115 demolition of Indiana. In three meetings vs. the Sixers, Westbrook averaged 22.0, 11.7 assists and 8.0 boards.

Beal struggled with his shot in his first two games since sitting out three contests with the injury, but he was 9-of-17 overall and 4-of-7 from behind the arc Thursday. The league's No. 2 scorer at 31.3 points per game, he had a pair of huge games against Philadelphia this season, including a career-high 60 points. Center Daniel Gafford, who did not play in any of the three matchups vs. the Sixers, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots on Thursday.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia scored at least 50 points in the paint in each of the three meetings against Washington and much of that was due to the presence of Embiid, who shot over 60 percent from the floor en route to scoring 90 points. Embiid registered five double-doubles over his last seven games and scored at least 34 points in three of them. He had the fifth-highest scoring game against Washington this season with 38 points in a 141-136 victory on Jan. 6.

While second and third-leading scorers Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons averaged a combined 33.8 points and 14.0 rebounds in the regular season, the Sixers got big contributions from others against the Wizards. Guard Seth Curry averaged 12.5 points on the season but boosted those numbers to 18.3 points vs. Washington. Reserve guard Shake Milton, a 13.0-point scorer, also gave the Wizards issues by scoring at least 18 points in all three matchups.

