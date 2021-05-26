The Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers square off in Game 2 of a first round series on Wednesday. Philadelphia won Game 1, taking the lead in the best-of-seven matchup. The Sixers are led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with the Wizards keyed by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Philadelphia will deploy a healthy roster, with Deni Avdija and Thomas Bryant ruled out for Washington.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Sixers as eight-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Sixers odds.

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -8

Wizards vs. 76ers over-under: 229.5 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: Sixers -355, Wizards +295

WAS: The Wizards are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Wizards can cover



Washington has a potential advantage in the backcourt, with a pair of stars in Beal and Westbrook. Beal finished the season second in scoring, averaging 31.3 points per game with a 59.3 percent true shooting mark, and Westbrook produced 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per contest. In Game 1, the pair combined for 49 points, and the Wizards shot 56 percent from the floor as a team, proving they have a high-powered offense.

Washington led the NBA in free throw attempts in the regular season, averaging 26.2 per game, and that aptitude could also provide a boost. The Wizards are also an impressive passing team, generating 25.5 assists per game in the regular season and 26 assists in the opener. Defensively, Washington has its hands full, but Scott Brooks' team is tremendous at stopping transition. The Wizards are a top-five team in fast break points allowed, yielding only 10.7 points per game to their opponent.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia's defense is the best unit in this matchup. The 76ers were No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season, giving up just 107.0 points per 100 possessions. Philadelphia ranked in the top two in both blocks (6.2 per game) and steals (9.1 per game), with a top-three mark in turnover creation rate (15.4 percent). Embiid, Simmons and company also rank in the top five in field goal percentage allowed (45.3 percent), two-point percentage allowed (51.0 percent), assists allowed (23.5 per game) and second-chance points allowed (11.6 per game).

On the offensive end, Embiid is the team's focal point, but Tobias Harris led the way with 37 points in Game 1. Philadelphia is the bigger, more physical team and the Sixers show it by ranking in the top tier of the league in free throw attempts (25.5 per game) and offensive rebound rate (27.7 percent).

How to make Sixers vs. Wizards picks

