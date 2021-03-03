While there won't be a Rising Stars game during the slate of All-Star festivities on March 7, the NBA still decided to announce which players have been honored with a roster spot. Like previous seasons, the teams were announced in a USA vs. World format, highlighting the growth of international talent in the league. As expected, many big names made the cut, including Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Rookie of the Year frontrunner LaMelo Ball.

The 2021 NBA Rising Stars rosters are as follows:

U.S. Team Roster

World Team Roster

Player (Team) Position NBA Experience Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat) F R Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans Pelicans) G 1 Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards) F R RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) G/F 1 Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets) G R Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies) F 1 Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) G 1 Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards) F 1 Théo Maledon (Oklahoma City Thunder) G R Mychal Mulder (Golden State Warriors) G 1

Assistant coaches from around the league voted on who should fill out the rosters of both teams, choosing four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at any position. A minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players had to be selected, and no coach could vote for a player on their own team.

While it's a shame we won't be able to witness LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson on the same team, it makes sense that the league didn't also want to tack on the Rising Stars Game for safety reasons.