The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and while it's been fairly quiet in the lead-up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, that doesn't mean there won't be a flurry of deals made in the hours ahead. Teams are still actively shopping big names like Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Aaron Gordon so there could be plenty of trades still to come.

There may not be a blockbuster trade like the one made for James Harden earlier this season, but with almost every team in the league still fighting for postseason positioning, there are bound to be smaller transactions made for short and long-term success. Here are the latest trades that have been reported around the league.

Magic trade Nikola Vucevic, Al-Farouq Aminu to Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr, Otto Porter, draft picks

The Orlando Magic are trading All-Star Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After weeks of speculation, Orlando pulls off a trade sending its best player to Chicago in exchange for a young big man in Carter Jr.

Cavaliers trade JaVale McGee to Nuggets

The Cavaliers are trading JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets for third-year center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Trading for McGee gives the Nuggets some rim protection on defense, as he's averaging 1.2 blocks a game. Denver ranks 11th in the league in points allowed in the paint (48.8), and adding McGee could potentially help with that. In 33 games with Cleveland, McGee averaged eight points and 5.2 rebounds while coming off the bench for the Cavaliers. McGee wasn't getting a ton of consistent minutes with Cleveland, and being traded to Denver allows him to once again join a contending team.

To kick things off leading into the trade deadline, Detroit worked out a deal to send Wright to Sacramento in exchange for Joseph and two second round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This move was primarily made for financial reasons for the Pistons, as Wright is owed $8.5 million next season, while Joseph is only guaranteed $2.4 million of the $12.6 million he's expected to make next year. After trading away Derrick Rose and buying out Blake Griffin, the Pistons are fully focused on their younger players, and shipping off Wright, who they traded for prior to the start of this season, allows the younger guards on the team to get more opportunity.

Clippers trade Mfiondu Kabengele, cash to Kings

L.A. traded Kabengele, who was the 27th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, to the Kings for a heavily protected second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers don't get much in this trade, but for Kabengele, he'll likely get more playing opportunity in Sacramento for a team that is far outside the playoff picture this season. It gives the Kings a young player for a low price, one who could potentially play himself into the rotation.