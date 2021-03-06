The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Sunday evening in Atlanta. Before the 8 p.m. ET tip-off of the centerpiece event, the NBA is also putting on its usual Saturday night activities, with the Slam Dunk Contest at halftime and both the 3-Point Contest and the 2021 NBA Skills Challenge beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Luka Doncic is the headliner of the skills event, with Chris Paul, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Vucevic also in the mix. Robert Covington is the lone non-All-Star in the field.

Doncic is the favorite to claim victory, with William Hill Sportsbook listing him at +225 (risk $100 to win $225) in the 2021 Skills Challenge odds. Elsewhere, Paul is +250 to win, with Sabonis at +500, Vucevic at +550, Randle at +550 and Covington at +600. Before locking in any 2021 NBA Skill Contest picks, be sure to see the All-Star Sunday predictions from SportsLine's elite NBA handicapper, Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 35-23 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $950 to $100 players.

Now, he has zeroed in on Sunday's NBA Skills Challenge 2021. He's revealing his pick for the event right here.

Top 2021 NBA Skills Challenge predictions

One surprise: Barner is fading Sabonis. It is difficult for big men to compete in the Skills Challenge, and only three have won the event since its inception in 2003. Sabonis put on a show in finishing second last season, but that lends handicappers to overlook his drawbacks. The competition rewards speed and ball-handling, as well 3-point shooting.

Sabonis is a career 32.4 percent shooter from long distance and is only knocking down 33.3 percent this season. He is also averaging 3.4 turnovers per game this season. With the potential exception of Vucevic, Sabonis is also possibly the slowest player end-to-end in the field, leaving him with multiple barriers to overcome. There are far better values for 2021 NBA Skills Challenge bets.

How to make 2021 NBA Skills Challenge picks

Barner's pick to win is "one of the most skilled players in the league," and he's also found a trend that leads to value on one of the event's long shots. You can only see his picks over at SportsLine.

2021 NBA Skills Challenge odds (via William Hill)

Luka Doncic +225

Chris Paul +250

Domantas Sabonis +500

Julius Randle +550

Nikola Vucevic +550

Robert Covington +600