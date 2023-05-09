As the NBA continues its rollout of regular-season awards, the league announced the players who were named to the All-Defensive Teams on Tuesday afternoon. The First Team was headlined by recently named Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as runner-up for the award Brook Lopez. Joining Jackson and Lopez on First Team are Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday and Evan Mobley.

The Second Team featured Bam Adebayo, O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green and Derrick White.

Here's how the voting shook out:

There were several first-time All-Defensive selections this year, including Mobley, Caruso, White, Anunoby and Brooks. Surprisingly, Jackson, who won Defensive Player of the Year wasn't a unanimous First Team selection, as three voters had him on the Second Team. That's likely due to the number of minutes and games he played due to injury this season. Nevertheless, the Memphis Grizzlies big man has now earned his second-straight First Team selection. The runner-up for DPOY, Lopez, earned his first selection to All-Defensive First Team, after being named to the Second Team one other time in his career.

There weren't any close calls between the votes for a player's selection on First or Second Team, though it is surprising to see that last year's Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, didn't make either team. Instead, Brooks -- a Second-Team pick who will be looking for his second NBA team soon -- edged him out for that last guard spot on the Second Team spot by 19 votes. Giannis Antetokounmpo, someone who is a mainstay on this list, also didn't make either team, missing the cut by 21 votes for the last forward spot to Green on the Second Team.

In total, 28 different players received votes, including rookie center Walker Kessler, who received one vote for Second Team. Others who received significant votes were Mikal Bridges, Jaden McDaniels, Jimmy Butler, Nic Claxton, and Herbert Jones.

There's a slew of worthy players in the league who could've made either defensive team, but due to position restrictions and there only being 10 spots in total, not everyone can make the cut. If anything, the number of players receiving votes shows just how many talented defensive players there are in the NBA right now.