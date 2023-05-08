The 2022 NBA Draft class was filled with talent, ranging from future All-Stars to high-quality starters and role players. Over the course of the season, we saw Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray break the rookie 3-point record. We also saw Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler record the most blocks by a rookie since Pau Gasol in 2002. With a wide range of quality players to choose from, it's no surprise that the 2022-23 All-Rookie teams are loaded with talent.

Recently named Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero was the only unanimous selection to the First Team. Rounding out the rest of the First Team were Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin, Kessler and Murray. The Second Team featured Jalen Duren, Tari Eason, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jeremy Sochan.

Here's how the voting of the All-Rookie teams broke down:

Other notable players who received a significant number of votes were Andrew Nembhard, Shaedon Sharpe, AJ Griffin and Christian Braun. In fact, there was just a one-vote difference between Nembhard and Eason for Second Team, but Eason's two First Team votes were the difference maker as they count as two points each.

Of the 20 rookies who received votes, you could make the argument that there should be three All-Rookie teams, that's just how talented this crop of players was this season.