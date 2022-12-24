The Christmas Day slate is busy in the sports world, including action in the NFL and NBA. The full day of NBA action includes 76ers vs. Knicks at noon ET, Lakers vs. Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. ET and Suns vs. Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET. The top teams in the East face off with Bucks vs. Celtics at 5 p.m. ET, and a West rivalry reconnects with Grizzlies vs. Warriors at 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites in the NBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook against the Bucks in what could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview.

The Christmas NFL schedule features Packers vs. Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET, Broncos vs. Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET and Buccaneers vs. Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 3.5-point favorite in the NFL odds against Green Bay in what many project as the headline-grabbing game of the day. Before considering any 2022 Christmas Day picks or parlays, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,400.

Meanwhile, the NFL model is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on the Christmas Day sports schedule and locked in its best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. If you parlay these picks, you could be looking at a payout of more than 24-1.

Top NBA and NFL Christmas Day picks

One leg of the five-way parlay that the model recommends is Rams (+3) to cover against the Broncos in a 4:30 p.m. ET start (CBS/Paramount+) on Sunday. Los Angeles has a sound defense this season, giving up fewer than 335 total yards per game. The Rams are also in the top half of the league in first downs allowed (269) and passing touchdowns allowed (19), with elite metrics against the run. Los Angeles is in the top five of the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (104.5) and per carry (4.0), and the Rams have yielded only 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Rams are also fantastic in the red zone, ranking No. 2 in the league in allowing a touchdown on fewer than 44% of trips. Making things easier for Los Angeles, Denver is currently dead-last in the NFL in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game and scoring on fewer than 28% of offensive possessions this season. See who else to back right here.

How to make Christmas Day parlays

SportsLine's model has also identified four other extremely strong picks that need to be in your Christmas Day parlays, including a play on a spread that hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the model's best bets here.

What are the model's top Christmas Day NFL and NBA picks? And which other matchups should you target for your Christmas Day parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see the NBA and NFL best bets for Christmas Day, all from the model that has dominated its top-rated picks over the past several seasons, and find out.