After a few days to rest and recover from a long stretch of the 2021-22 season, the NBA gets back to business with All-Star Weekend. The action tips off Friday with the Rising Stars game, though things really pick up on All-Star Saturday Night. Always one of the most exciting nights on the league's calendar, the pre-cursor to the All-Star Game will once again feature a trio of star-studded events: the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the big night:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge, which debuted in 2003, is the night's opening act. While the exact format has changed a bit throughout the years, the broad idea has remained the same. Players will make their way through an obstacle course that challenges their ability in all facets of the game: dribbling, passing and shooting. This year, the event will feature three teams competing for the Skills Challenge crown.

3-Point Contest

Following the Skills Challenge, we'll move on to the 3-Point Contest. The format has changed in recent years with the addition of the MTN DEW Zone, which are two extra shots from well beyond the 3-point line that count for three points each.

Otherwise, it's the same format as always: five racks set up around the court with five balls each, one of which features "money balls" worth two points. You have 60 seconds to shoot and the three highest scores from the first round move on to the championship round, where a winner is crowned.

Dunk Contest

Closing out the night is the main event, the Dunk Contest, which has produced some of the most iconic moments in NBA history. This one is as simple as it gets. You try to do the sickest dunk possible, and the five judges score your effort on a scale of 1-10, which makes a maximum of 50 points available. Each contestant gets two dunks in the first round, and the two highest combined scores move on to the championship round, where they get two more dunks to decide the winner.

This year's contest features an interesting mix of young players, including the No. 2 overall pick, Jalen Green. All of them have thrown down incredible dunks in-game -- Toscano-Anderson, notably, dunked so hard on JaVale McGee earlier this season that the Phoenix Suns center signed a poster of the slam for him -- but this event will test their athleticism and creativity in a different way.