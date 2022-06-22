Following an extremely exciting 2021-22 season that ultimately saw the Golden State Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals for their fourth title in the last eight years, it's now time to turn our attention toward next season, starting with the upcoming NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 23, and it features no shortage of intriguing prospects as players like Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey are all expected to hear their names called early on by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

For the first time since 2004, the Orlando Magic have the top overall pick in the draft. Back in '04, Orlando selected Dwight Howard with that top pick, and he went on to have some serious success with the franchise, It will be interesting to see what the Magic do with the pick this time around as their decision will set the tone for the rest of the draft. After Orlando, the Oklahoma City Thunder possess the No. 2 overall pick, followed by the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2022 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

2022 NBA Draft order

First round

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)



Second round

31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Orlando Magic (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland Trail Blazers

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Detroit Pistons (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

- Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)

- Miami Heat (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)