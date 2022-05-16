While the NBA conference finals will kick off this week, another event that will garner tons of attention is the 2022 Draft Lottery, which takes place on Tuesday. Thirteen teams will be on hand in Chicago as they hope for the ping pong balls to fall in their favor to secure one of the top draft spots in the upcoming NBA Draft. Ahead of the event, the league announced the list of names who will be on stage to represent each team. Among the names are Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard, Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington.

Here's a complete list of the names who will represent each of the 13 teams on stage during the draft lottery:

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons all have a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick after finishing the season with the three worst records in the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 12.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick, while the Indiana Pacers have a 10.5 percent chance. For more on how the lottery works, click here.

Although every team will want a shot a the No. 1 pick, who they take with that spot isn't as clear-cut as its been in the past. Purdue point guard Jaden Ivey currently ranks No. 1 on the CBS board, but Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Duke forward Paolo Banchero or Auburn forward Jabari Smith could all be viable options as well (latest mock draft here). While we'll have to wait until until June 23 for the actual draft, figuring out the order in which each team will select for the lottery will give us a better idea of who will go No. 1 overall.

The draft lottery starts at 8 p.m. ET on May 17 on ESPN.