The complete 2022 NBA Draft order is set. The Orlando Magic won the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery. The Thunder, Rockets, Kings and Pistons round out the top five for June 23's draft.

The Heat, Celtics, Warriors and Mavericks remain in the fight for the 2022 NBA title, but the overwhelming majority of the league has turned its attention to the offseason. The Draft Lottery was one of the notable events on the early offseason calendar, and teams can now try to figure out exactly who they'll select after the top 14 spots were sorted out on Tuesday.

So what about the rest of the draft order?

The 16 teams in the playoff field will choose after that in order of regular-season record to close out the first round. The second round is far simpler: All 30 teams are simply arranged by regular-season record. With tiebreakers determined and the lottery in the books, here is the 2022 NBA Draft order.

2022 NBA Draft First Round

2022 NBA Draft Second Round