The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, but 2022 was especially frenetic. There were plenty of deals made by contending teams looking to get higher picks, and by rebuilding franchises auctioning off pieces for future considerations.

Despite a lot of build-up, the biggest name to change teams on Thursday night was guard Kemba Walker, who went from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons as New York completed a flurry of moves. Walker is expected to be bought out by Detroit and will become a free agent, while the Pistons added the No. 13 pick via Charlotte in the deal, which they used on big man Jalen Duren.

We've kept track of all of the trades from the 2022 NBA Draft here. Take a look at the moves your favorite team did (or didn't) make on draft night.

2022 NBA Draft trade tracker


TEAM RECEIVES


Milwaukee
No. 58 pick (Hugo Besson)


Indiana
Future considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Indiana
No. 48 pick (Kendall Brown)


Minnesota
Future considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Denver
No. 46 pick (Ismael Kamagate)


Portland
2024 second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Golden St.
No. 44 pick (Ryan Rollins)


Atlanta
No. 51 pick (Tyrese Martin)
$2 million cash



TEAM RECEIVES


Charlotte
No. 40 pick (Bryce McGowens)


Minnesota
Two future second-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


Memphis
No. 38 pick (Kennedy Chandler)


San Antonio
Future second-round pick
Cash



TEAM RECEIVES


Dallas
No. 37 pick (Jaden Hardy)


Sacramento
Two future second-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


Minnesota
No. 26 pick (Wendell Moore)


Houston
No. 29 pick (TyTy Washington)
Future second-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


Philadelphia
De'Anthony Melton


Memphis
No. 23 pick (David Roddy)
Danny Green



TEAM RECEIVES


Memphis
No. 19 pick (Jake LaRavia)
Future second-round pick


Minnesota
No. 22 pick (Walker Kessler)
No. 29 pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Detroit
No. 13 (Jalen Duren)
Kemba Walker


New York
2025 first-round pick (via Bucks)



TEAM RECEIVES


Charlotte
2023 first-round pick (via Nuggets)
2023 second-round pick (via Knicks)
2023 second-round pick (via Jazz)
2023 second round pick (via Mavericks or Heat)
2024 second-round pick (via Knicks)


New York
No. 13 (Jalen Duren)



TEAM RECEIVES


New York
2023 protected first-round pick (via Detroit)
2023 protected first-round pick (via Washington)
2023 protected first-round pick (via Denver)


Oklahoma City
No. 11 pick (Ousmane Dieng)



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Lakers
No. 35 pick (Max Christie)


Orlando
Future second-round pick
Cash



TEAM RECEIVES


Cleveland
No. 49 pick


Sacramento
Draft rights to Sasha Veznekov (No. 57 pick in 2017)



TEAM RECEIVES


Portland
Jerami Grant
No. 46 pick


Detroit
No. 36 pick (Gabriele Procida)
2025 first-round pick (via Bucks)
2025 second-round pick
2026 second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Dallas
Christian Wood


Houston
No. 26 pick
Boban Marjanovic
Marquese Chriss
Trey Burke
Sterling Brown



TEAM RECEIVES


Oklahoma City
JaMychal Green
2027 first-round pick


Denver
No. 30 pick (Peyton Watson)
Two future second-round picks