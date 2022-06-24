The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, but 2022 was especially frenetic. There were plenty of deals made by contending teams looking to get higher picks, and by rebuilding franchises auctioning off pieces for future considerations.

Despite a lot of build-up, the biggest name to change teams on Thursday night was guard Kemba Walker, who went from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons as New York completed a flurry of moves. Walker is expected to be bought out by Detroit and will become a free agent, while the Pistons added the No. 13 pick via Charlotte in the deal, which they used on big man Jalen Duren.

We've kept track of all of the trades from the 2022 NBA Draft here. Take a look at the moves your favorite team did (or didn't) make on draft night.

Milwaukee No. 58 pick (Hugo Besson)





Indiana Future considerations









Indiana No. 48 pick (Kendall Brown)





Minnesota Future considerations









Denver No. 46 pick (Ismael Kamagate)





Portland 2024 second-round pick









Golden St. No. 44 pick (Ryan Rollins)





Atlanta No. 51 pick (Tyrese Martin)

$2 million cash









Charlotte No. 40 pick (Bryce McGowens)





Minnesota Two future second-round picks









Memphis No. 38 pick (Kennedy Chandler)





San Antonio Future second-round pick

Cash









Dallas No. 37 pick (Jaden Hardy)





Sacramento Two future second-round picks









Minnesota No. 26 pick (Wendell Moore)





Houston No. 29 pick (TyTy Washington)

Future second-round picks









Philadelphia De'Anthony Melton





Memphis No. 23 pick (David Roddy)

Danny Green









Memphis No. 19 pick (Jake LaRavia)

Future second-round pick





Minnesota No. 22 pick (Walker Kessler)

No. 29 pick









Detroit No. 13 (Jalen Duren)

Kemba Walker





New York 2025 first-round pick (via Bucks)









Charlotte 2023 first-round pick (via Nuggets)

2023 second-round pick (via Knicks)

2023 second-round pick (via Jazz)

2023 second round pick (via Mavericks or Heat)

2024 second-round pick (via Knicks)





New York No. 13 (Jalen Duren)









New York 2023 protected first-round pick (via Detroit)

2023 protected first-round pick (via Washington)

2023 protected first-round pick (via Denver)





Oklahoma City No. 11 pick (Ousmane Dieng)









L.A. Lakers No. 35 pick (Max Christie)





Orlando Future second-round pick

Cash









Cleveland No. 49 pick





Sacramento Draft rights to Sasha Veznekov (No. 57 pick in 2017)









Portland Jerami Grant

No. 46 pick





Detroit No. 36 pick (Gabriele Procida)

2025 first-round pick (via Bucks)

2025 second-round pick

2026 second-round pick









Dallas Christian Wood





Houston No. 26 pick

Boban Marjanovic

Marquese Chriss

Trey Burke

Sterling Brown





