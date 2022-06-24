The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, but 2022 promises to be especially frenetic. There have already been deals made by contending teams looking to get higher picks, and from rebuilding franchises auctioning off pieces for future considerations.

The biggest name to change teams heading into Thursday night was forward Jerami Grant, who went from the Detroit Pistons to the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant will now look to help Damian Lillard and the Blazers get back into the playoff picture, while the Pistons added a future first-round pick and improved their second-rounder from No. 46 to No. 36.

There promises to be plenty more action leading up to and during the 2022 NBA Draft, and we'll keep track of all of the trades here. Make sure you bookmark this page so you know what moves your favorite team has (or hasn't) made on draft night.

2022 NBA Draft trade tracker



TEAM RECEIVES





Philadelphia De'Anthony Melton





Memphis No. 23 pick (David Roddy)

Danny Green









TEAM RECEIVES





Memphis No. 19 pick (Jake LaRavia)

Future second-round pick





Minnesota No. 22 pick (Walker Kessler)

No. 29 pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Detroit No. 13 pick (Jalen Duren)

Kemba Walker





Charlotte 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)





New York Cap space









TEAM RECEIVES





New York Multiple first-round picks





Orlando No. 11 pick (Ousmane Dieng)









TEAM RECEIVES





L.A. Lakers No. 35 pick





Orlando Future second-round pick

Cash









TEAM RECEIVES





Cleveland No. 49 pick





Sacramento Draft rights to Sasha Veznekov (No. 57 pick in 2017)









TEAM RECEIVES





Portland Jerami Grant

No. 46 pick





Detroit No. 36 pick

2025 first-round pick (via Bucks)

2025 second-round pick

2026 second-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Dallas Christian Wood





Houston No. 26 pick

Boban Marjanovic

Marquese Chriss

Trey Burke

Sterling Brown





