The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, but 2022 promises to be especially frenetic. There have already been deals made by contending teams looking to get higher picks, and from rebuilding franchises auctioning off pieces for future considerations.

The biggest name to change teams heading into Thursday night was forward Jerami Grant, who went from the Detroit Pistons to the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant will now look to help Damian Lillard and the Blazers get back into the playoff picture, while the Pistons added a future first-round pick and improved their second-rounder from No. 46 to No. 36.

There promises to be plenty more action leading up to and during the 2022 NBA Draft, and we'll keep track of all of the trades here. Make sure you bookmark this page so you know what moves your favorite team has (or hasn't) made on draft night.

2022 NBA Draft trade tracker


TEAM RECEIVES


Philadelphia
De'Anthony Melton


Memphis
No. 23 pick (David Roddy)
Danny Green



TEAM RECEIVES


Memphis
No. 19 pick (Jake LaRavia)
Future second-round pick


Minnesota
No. 22 pick (Walker Kessler)
No. 29 pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Detroit
No. 13 pick (Jalen Duren)
Kemba Walker


Charlotte
2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)


New York
Cap space



TEAM RECEIVES


New York
Multiple first-round picks


Orlando
No. 11 pick (Ousmane Dieng)



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Lakers
No. 35 pick


Orlando
Future second-round pick
Cash



TEAM RECEIVES


Cleveland
No. 49 pick


Sacramento
Draft rights to Sasha Veznekov (No. 57 pick in 2017)



TEAM RECEIVES


Portland
Jerami Grant
No. 46 pick


Detroit
No. 36 pick
2025 first-round pick (via Bucks)
2025 second-round pick
2026 second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Dallas
Christian Wood


Houston
No. 26 pick
Boban Marjanovic
Marquese Chriss
Trey Burke
Sterling Brown



TEAM RECEIVES


Oklahoma City
JaMychal Green
2027 first-round pick


Denver
No. 30 pick
Two future second-round picks