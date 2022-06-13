The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. They're taking on the Boston Celtics, who earned their first Finals berth since 2010. The Warriors took Game 4 and now the series is tied 2-2 as a result.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's Finals schedule can be found below. Every game on ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Get access now).

Upcoming Finals schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108

Sunday, June 5

Game 2: Warriors 107, Celtics 88

Wednesday, June 8

Game 3: Celtics 116, Warriors 100

Friday, June 10

Game 4: Warriors 107, Celtics 97

Monday, June 13

Game 5: Warriors vs. Celtics, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fuboTV)

Thursday, June 16

Game 6: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fuboTV)

Sunday, June 19

*Game 7: Warriors vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fuboTV)