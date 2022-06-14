The Golden State Warriors took Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Monday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Stephen Curry and company will go for the franchise's fourth title in eight years on Thursday night in Game 6. The Celtics, who have lost two consecutive games for the first time all postseason, need a home win to extend their season and force a winner-take-all Game 7.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's Finals schedule can be found below. Every game on ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Get access now).

Upcoming Finals schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108

Sunday, June 5

Game 2: Warriors 107, Celtics 88

Wednesday, June 8

Game 3: Celtics 116, Warriors 100

Friday, June 10

Game 4: Warriors 107, Celtics 97

Monday, June 13

Game 5: Warriors 104, Celtics 94

Thursday, June 16

Game 6: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fuboTV)

Sunday, June 19

*Game 7: Warriors vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fuboTV)