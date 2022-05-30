The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, which start Thursday, June 2. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons after ousting the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals in five games.

The Boston Celtics survived in a do-or-die Game 7 against the Miami Heat on Sunday night for the Eastern Conference title.

All available dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fubo TV (Get access now).

NBA conference finals schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

NBA Finals schedule

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, June 5

Game 2: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Wednesday, June 8

Game 3: Celtics/Heat vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Friday, June 10

Game 4: Celtics/Heat vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Monday, June 13

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Thursday, June 16

*Game 6: Celtics/Heat vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, June 19

*Game 7: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

*If necessary

NBA playoff scores, results

Sunday, May 29

Game 7: Celtics 100, Heat 96

Friday, May 27

Game 6: Heat 111, Celtics 103

Thursday, May 26

Game 5: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Celtics 93, Heat 80

Tuesday, May 24

Game 4: Mavericks 119, Warriors 109

Monday, May 23

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 82

Sunday, May 22

Game 3: Warriors 109, Mavericks 100

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Heat 109, Celtics 103

Friday, May 20

Game 2: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117

Thursday, May 19

Game 2: Celtics 127, Heat 102

Wednesday, May 18

Game 1: Warriors 112, Mavericks 87

Tuesday, May 17

Game 1: Heat 118, Celtics 107

Sunday, May 15

Game 7: Celtics 109, Bucks 81

Game 7: Mavericks 123, Suns 90

Friday, May 13

Game 6: Celtics 108, Bucks 95

Game 6: Warriors 100, Grizzlies 96

Thursday, May 12

Game 6: Heat 99, 76ers 90

Game 6: Mavericks 113, Suns 86

Wednesday, May 11

Game 5: Bucks 110, Celtics 107

Game 5: Grizzlies 134, Warriors 95

Tuesday, May 10

Game 5: Heat 120, 76ers 85

Game 5: Suns 110, Mavericks 80

Monday, May 9

Game 4: Celtics 116, Bucks 108

Game 4: Warriors 101, Grizzlies 98

Sunday, May 8

Game 4: Mavericks 111, Suns 101

Game 4: 76ers 116, Heat 108

Saturday, May 7

Game 3: Bucks 103, Celtics 101

Game 3: Warriors 142, Grizzlies 112

Friday, May 6

Game 3: 76ers 99, Heat 79

Game 3: Mavericks 103, Suns 94

Wednesday, May 4

Game 2: Heat 119, 76ers 103

Game 2: Suns 129, Mavericks 109

Tuesday, May 3

Game 2: Celtics 109, Bucks 86

Game 2: Grizzlies 106, Warriors 101

Monday, May 2

Game 1: Heat 106, 76ers 92

Game 1: Suns 121, Mavericks 114

Sunday, May 1

Game 1: Bucks 101, Celtics 89

Game 1: Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116

Friday, April 29

Game 6: Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106

Thursday, April 28

Game 6: 76ers 132, Raptors 97

Game 6: Suns 115, Pelicans 109

Game 6: Mavericks 98, Jazz 96

Wednesday, April 27

Game 5: Bucks 116, Bulls 100

Game 5: Warriors 102, Nuggets 98

Tuesday, April 26

Game 5: Heat 97, Hawks 94

Game 5: Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109

Game 5: Suns 112, Pelicans 97

Monday, April 25

Game 4: Celtics 116, Nets 112

Game 5: Raptors 101, 76ers 88

Game 5: Jazz 102, Mavericks 77

Sunday, April 24

Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95

Game 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121

Game 4: Heat 110, Hawks 86

Game 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103

Saturday, April 23

Game 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102

Game 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99

Game 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103

Game 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118

Friday, April 22

Game 3: Hawks 111, Heat 110

Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81

Game 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111

Thursday, April 21

Game 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95

Game 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118

Game 3: Warriors, 118 Nuggets 113

Wednesday, April 20

Game 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107

Game 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)

Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110

Tuesday, April 19

Game 2: Heat 115, Hawks 105

Game 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96

Game 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Monday, April 18

Game 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97

Game 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104

Game 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Sunday, April 17

Game 1: Heat 115, Hawks 91

Game 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114

Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86

Game 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99

Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)

Game 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93

Game 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117

Game 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111

Game 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101

Pelicans 105, Clippers 101

Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks 132, Hornets 103

Pelicans 113, Spurs 103

Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)

Nets 115, Cavaliers 108

Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104