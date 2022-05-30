The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors clash in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. Boston defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat on their way to the finals. On the other side, Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks to make their sixth finals in the last eight years.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 211.5.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 211.5

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Warriors -160, Celtics +140

GSW: Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as favorites

BOS: Celtics are 4-0 ATS in their last four Thursday games



Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an offensive wizard with a plethora of moves. Curry's shooting is elite from all over the floor while having solid court vision. The eight-time All-Star has superb one-on-one moves to beat his defender and is fearless when attacking the basket. Curry is averaging a team-high 25.9 points with 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Guard Klay Thompson joins his splash brother in the backcourt as they chase another championship title. Thompson is a pure shooter with an effortless shooting stroke from the perimeter. The five-time All-Star has solid defensive instincts with a knack for steals. Thompson is putting up 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and one steal per game during the postseason. He's also shooting 40 percent from downtown.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum has been remarkable during this playoff run. Tatum is a gifted and versatile offensive playmaker for Boston. He has sensational footwork that allows him to get past his defender and constantly create space. The Duke product also is a solid rebounder and passer in the frontcourt. Tatum leads the team in scoring (27) along with 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Center Al Horford will be energized playing in his first NBA Finals. The veteran big is long and physical in the paint. On offense, Horford takes high percentage shots while being able to space the floor due to his smooth jumper. The Florida product is a team-first guy with calm leadership skills. He's been averaging 11.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game during the playoffs.

