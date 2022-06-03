The 2022 NBA Finals continue on Sunday evening with a high-profile matchup at Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 2, with Boston leading 1-0 in the series. The Celtics exploded in the fourth quarter of Game 1, taking home-court advantage in the process. The Warriors aim to hold serve at home in Game 2 as they search for a series-evening victory.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the four-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Warriors -4

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 215.5

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Warriors -170, Celtics +145

GSW: The Celtics are 13-6 against the spread in playoff games

BOS: The Warriors are 9-8 against the spread in playoff games



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is known for its tremendous defense, but the Celtics won Game 1 on the offensive end. The Celtics scored 1.29 points per possession in the series opener, catching fire with 40 points in the fourth quarter. Boston shot 51 percent from the floor and 21-41 from 3-point range on Thursday, with the Celtics assisting on 76.7 percent of field goals. Boston generated 33 assists in the game, and the Celtics grabbed 30 percent of missed shots on the offensive glass. Al Horford was tremendous, scoring 26 points and hitting six 3-pointers in his first NBA Finals game, and Boston was able to win despite a poor shooting night from superstar Jayson Tatum.

In the playoffs overall, Boston is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and producing a 66.1 percent assist rate, and the Celtics are also taking advantage of the free throw line. Boston is shooting 81.0 percent on 23.8 free throw attempts per game in the playoffs, and the Celtics remain stout on defense, giving up fewer than 1.06 points per possession across the extended postseason run.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors scuffled in the fourth quarter of Game 1, but there is plenty to be encouraged by for Golden State. The Warriors converted 19 3-pointers in the series opener, putting pressure on the Celtics as a result, and Golden State also dominated the offensive glass. The Warriors secured more than 35 percent of missed shots in the game, generating 26 second-chance points. In zooming out, Golden State has been the best offensive team in the 2022 postseason, scoring 1.16 points per possession. The Warriors also lead the way with a 66.6 percent assist rate and 28.1 assists per game.

Golden State is also an elite shooting team, including 49 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs. With the projection of an elite offensive rebounding clip in the series and players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson launching from 3-point range, the Warriors should be in a strong position. Finally, Golden State has only one home loss in the postseason, and Chase Center is a friendly home environment for the Warriors.

