TD Garden hosts Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. The Boston Celtics welcome the Golden State Warriors to their home arena with the series knotted at 1-1. Boston upset Golden State with a fourth quarter flurry in Game 1. Golden State answered with an emphatic win in Game 2, riding an explosive third quarter to victory.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Warriors vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2022 NBA Finals on a stunning 88-60 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in its Warriors vs. Celtics picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Celtics vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -3.5

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 212.5

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -160, Warriors +140

Warriors vs. Celtics tickets: See tickets at StubHub

GSW: The Celtics are 13-7 against the spread in playoff games

BOS: The Warriors are 10-8 against the spread in playoff games



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense remains elite, and that effectiveness is on full display in the postseason. The Celtics are allowing 105.9 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, with opponents producing only 20.5 assists per game. Boston is holding the opposition to 43.4 percent from the floor and 32.9 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs, with the team averaging 6.4 blocked shots per game. The Celtics also led the NBA in regular season defensive efficiency, yielding only 1.06 points per possession. Boston also sat atop the league in field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and assists allowed, and the Celtics should be able to create havoc against Golden State.

The Warriors finished the regular season with the second-worst ball security in the NBA, committing a turnover on 15.0 percent of possessions, and Boston averaged 13.8 turnovers created per game. The Celtics are also switchable and stout near the rim, with the ability to throw multiple looks at the Warriors on that end of the floor.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors showcased their upside with a dominant win in Game 2. Golden State's offense was predictably explosive, especially when accounting for a late first-half spurt from Jordan Poole and the continued brilliance of Stephen Curry. The defense was even better, however, as the Warriors allowed only 0.9 points per possession to the Celtics on Sunday. In the series, Golden State is allowing only 16.5 free throw attempts per game, and the Warriors are averaging 11.5 steals per contest. Boston is shooting only 42.5 percent from 2-point range in the first two games, with the Warriors barricading the rim in effective fashion. Golden State also finished the regular season with the No. 2 defense in the NBA, further bolstering an impressive projection on that end of the floor.

On the other end, the Warriors are securing 29 percent of available offensive rebounds against the Celtics, and Golden State is shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range. That perimeter attack is centered on Curry, with the former NBA MVP averaging 31.5 points per game and shooting 46 percent from beyond the 3-point arc against the Celtics.

How to make Celtics vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 213 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get that NBA Finals pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.