The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics clash in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. Golden State defeated Boston 104-94 in Game 5 and lead the series 3-2. The Warriors will look to close out the series in front of Boston's home crowd and secure their fourth NBA title in eight years.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston is favored by four points in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 210. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2022 NBA Finals on a stunning 88-60 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in its Warriors vs. Celtics picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Celtics vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Boston -4

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 210 points

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Boston -170, Golden State +145

Warriors vs. Celtics tickets: See tickets at StubHub

BOS: The Celtics are 5-0 ATS in their last five Thursday games

GS: The Warriors are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Why the Celtics can cover



Forward Jaylen Brown has been one of the most impactful players on the court for Boston. Brown is extremely athletic and explosive which he uses to his advantage. The California product knows how to finish through contact but can step back and knock down a jumper with ease. He's averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game during the 2022 NBA Finals. Brown has logged 20-plus points in three of the five games played thus far.

Guard Marcus Smart is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. He's a smart, heady defender who plays with physicality. The Oklahoma State product can also space the floor due to his reliable jumper. Smart has a knack for steals and can pile up them up in a hurry. He has scored 18-plus points in four of his last five games.

Why the Warriors can cover

Forward Andrew Wiggins has been a steady producer. Wiggins is an all-around talent who has impacted the series on both sides of the floor. The Kansas product is athletic, long, and explosive in the front court. He has played physical and gritty defense on Jayson Tatum, making him work for every bucket. The 2014 first overall pick has also been a force on the glass, snagging 13-plus boards in consecutive games. In Game 5, he put up 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Stephen Curry has shown his ability to take over games. Curry is sensational with his remarkable shotmaking ability and near limitless range. The three-time NBA champion has yet to win a NBA Finals MVP and he's looking to change that. Curry is averaging a series-high 30.6 points per game. He's also shooting 39 percent from downtown.

How to make Celtics vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 214 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get that NBA Finals pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.