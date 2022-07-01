The New York Knicks have had a busy summer so far. After making some moves on draft day to clear cap space, they reached a deal with Jalen Brunson for four years worth $104 million shortly after free agency opened, and also added center Isaiah Hartenstein. Now their next move is bringing back their own big man, Mitchell Robinson. He agreed to a four year, $60 million deal to remain in New York, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will keep Robinson, 24, in a Knicks uniform for the foreseeable future.

The Knicks selected Robinson in the second round (36th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft, and he has shown some serious potential in the four seasons since. For his career, Robinson has averaged 8.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks per game, while shooting an impressive 72 percent from the floor. He has battled some injury issues over the course of his career so far, but played in a career-high 72 games for the Knicks last season, so they're clearly hoping that durability won't be an issue moving forward.

After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish 11th in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks will be looking to climb back into the playoff picture next season, and they're obviously not shy about spending money in order to reach that goal. Mitchell projects to have a large role in that, as he will likely serve as the team's starting center. Behind him at the center spot, the Knicks also have Hartenstein, Taj Gibson and Jericho Sims.

One interesting note about Mitchell: He has yet to attempt a single 3-point shot as an NBA player. That's something you don't see very often in today's game where so much emphasis is placed on floor-spacing, especially for post players. Perhaps moving forward Mitchell will work to expand that part of his game in order to become a more complete player on the offensive end.