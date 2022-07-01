NBA free agency is here. As of 6 p.m. ET on Thursday evening, teams and players can officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.

So what about the other top available players? Zach LaVine (Bulls) and James Harden (76ers) are among the biggest names in this free agency crop, but all three are expected to return to where they ended last season. Bradley Beal does exactly that early on in free agency, agreeing on a five-year $251M supermax deal with the Wizards.

Even if those players don't change teams, a number of talented players are expected to find new homes. One such player -- Jalen Brunson -- has reportedly agreed on a four-year, $104M deal with the New York Knicks. Also, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton could depart the Suns this summer. Hornets forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent but was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Looking to keep tabs on the notable free-agent decisions in one place? CBS Sports has you covered with our 2022 NBA free agency tracker. Catch up on the latest moves below.

2022 NBA free agency tracker