NBA free agency is here. As of 6 p.m. ET on Thursday evening, teams and players can officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.

So what about the other top available players? Zach LaVine (Bulls) and James Harden (76ers) are among the biggest names in this free agency crop, but all three are expected to return to where they ended last season. Bradley Beal does exactly that early on in free agency, agreeing on a five-year $251M supermax deal with the Wizards.

Even if those players don't change teams, a number of talented players are expected to find new homes. One such player --  Jalen Brunson -- has reportedly agreed on a four-year, $104M deal with the New York Knicks. Also, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton could depart the Suns this summer. Hornets forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent but was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Looking to keep tabs on the notable free-agent decisions in one place? CBS Sports has you covered with our 2022 NBA free agency tracker. Catch up on the latest moves below.

2022 NBA free agency tracker


PlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Zach LaVine (27)
SG
Unsigned
2
Bradley Beal (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $251 million
3
James Harden (32)
PG
Unsigned
4
Deandre Ayton (23)
C
Unsigned
5
Jalen Brunson (25)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth $104 million
6
Miles Bridges (24)
PF
Unsigned
7
Anfernee Simons (23)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $100 million
8
Collin Sexton (23)
SG
Unsigned
9
Mitchell Robinson (24)
C
Unsigned
10
Bobby Portis (27)
PF Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $49 million
11
Kyle Anderson (28)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $18 million
12
Jusuf Nurkic (27)
C
Unsigned
13
Tyus Jones (26)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $30 million
14
Gary Payton II (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $28 million
15
Mo Bamba (24)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $21 million
16
P.J. Tucker (37)
PF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $33.2 million
17
Victor Oladipo (30)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $11 million
18
Luguentz Dort (23)
SF Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $87.5 million
19
Malik Monk (24)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $19 million
20
Gary Harris (27)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $26 million
21
Nicolas Batum (33)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $22 million
22
Nicolas Claxton (23)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $20 million
23
Isaiah Hartenstein (24)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
24
Kevon Looney (26)
C
Unsigned
25
John Wall (31)
PG
Unsigned
26
Otto Porter Jr. (29)
SF
Unsigned
27
Montrezl Harrell (28)
C
Unsigned
28
Donte DiVincenzo (25)
SG
Unsigned
29
T.J. Warren (28)
SF
Unsigned
30
Jae'Sean Tate (26)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $22.1 million
31
Chris Boucher (29)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $35.3 million
32
JaVale McGee (34)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $20.1 million
33
Marvin Bagley III (23)
PF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $37 million
34
Joe Ingles (34)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $6.5 million
35
Thaddeus Young (34)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
36
Wesley Matthews (35)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
37
Patty Mills (33)
G Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $14.5 million
38
Lonnie Walker IV (23)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $6.5 million
39
Dewayne Dedmon (32)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $9 million
40
Amir Coffey (25)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $11 million
41
Damian Jones (27)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
42
Danuel House Jr. (29)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $8.5 million
43
Jevon Carter (26)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
44
Troy Brown Jr. (22)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth veteran's minimum
45
Juan Toscano-Anderson (29)
SF Reportedly agreed to deal
46
Kevin Knox II (22)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6 million
47
Delon Wright (30)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal with $16 million
48
Andre Drummond (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6.6 million