NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.

Many of the top free agents have agreed to deals, but most ended up where they were last season. Zach LaVine and the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $215 million supermax deal to return to Chicago, while Bradley Beal reached a five-year, $251 million supermax deal with the Wizards. James Harden ultimately took less to return to Philadelphia on a two-year deal. Jalen Brunson has been the most notable player to change teams via free agency so far, signing a four-year deal with the Knicks.

Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton will not depart the Suns this summer after the team matched a four-year, $133 million offer sheet he'd previously signed the Indiana Pacers. Hornets forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent but was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Looking to keep tabs on the notable free-agent decisions in one place? CBS Sports has you covered with our 2022 NBA free agency tracker. Catch up on the latest moves below.

2022 NBA free agency tracker