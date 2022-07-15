harden-76ers-getty.png
Getty Images

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.

Many of the top free agents have agreed to deals, but most ended up where they were last season. Zach LaVine and the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $215 million supermax deal to return to Chicago, while Bradley Beal reached a five-year, $251 million supermax deal with the Wizards. Jalen Brunson has been the most notable player to change teams via free agency so far, signing a four-year deal with the Knicks.

Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton will not depart the Suns this summer after the team matched a four-year, $133 million offer sheet he'd previously signed the Indiana Pacers. Hornets forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent but was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Looking to keep tabs on the notable free-agent decisions in one place? CBS Sports has you covered with our 2022 NBA free agency tracker. Catch up on the latest moves below.

2022 NBA free agency tracker


PlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Zach LaVine (27)
SG Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $215.2 million
2
Bradley Beal (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $251 million
3
James Harden (32)
PG

4
Deandre Ayton (23)
C Suns reportedly match 4-year, $133 million offer sheet
5
Jalen Brunson (25)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth $104 million
6
Miles Bridges (24)
PF
Unsigned
7
Anfernee Simons (23)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $100 million
8
Collin Sexton (23)
SG
Unsigned
9
Mitchell Robinson (24)
C Agreed to 4-year extension worth $60 million
10
Bobby Portis (27)
PF Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $49 million
11
Kyle Anderson (28)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $18 million
12
Jusuf Nurkic (27)
C Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $70 million
13
Tyus Jones (26)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $30 million
14
Gary Payton II (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $28 million
15
Mo Bamba (24)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $21 million
16
P.J. Tucker (37)
PF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $33.2 million
17
Victor Oladipo (30)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $11 million
18
Luguentz Dort (23)
SF Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $87.5 million
19
Malik Monk (24)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $19 million
20
Gary Harris (27)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $26 million
21
Nicolas Batum (33)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $22 million
22
Nicolas Claxton (23)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $20 million
23
Isaiah Hartenstein (24)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
24
Kevon Looney (26)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $25.5 million
25
John Wall (31)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $13.2 million
26
Otto Porter Jr. (29)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
27
Montrezl Harrell (28)
C
Unsigned
28
Donte DiVincenzo (25)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9.3 million deal
29
T.J. Warren (28)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
30
Jae'Sean Tate (26)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $22.1 million
31
Chris Boucher (29)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $35.3 million
32
JaVale McGee (34)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $20.1 million
33
Marvin Bagley III (23)
PF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $37 million
34
Joe Ingles (34)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $6.5 million
35
Danilo Gallinari (33)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $13 million
36
Thaddeus Young (34)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
37
Wesley Matthews (35)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
38
Patty Mills (33)
G Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $14.5 million
39
Lonnie Walker IV (23)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $6.5 million
40
Dewayne Dedmon (32)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $9 million
41
Amir Coffey (25)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $11 million
42
Damian Jones (27)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
43
Danuel House Jr. (29)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $8.5 million
44
Jevon Carter (26)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
45
Troy Brown Jr. (22)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth veteran's minimum
46
Ricky Rubio (31)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $18.4 million
47
Juan Toscano-Anderson (29)
SF Reportedly agreed to deal
48
Kevin Knox II (22)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6 million
49
Bryn Forbes (28)
SG Reportedly agreed to a deal
50
Delon Wright (30)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
51
Bruce Brown (25)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $13 million
52
Andre Drummond (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6.6 million
53
Aaron Holiday (25)
PG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
54
Bol Bol (22)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
55
Theo Pinson (26)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
56
Mike Muscala (31)
PF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth veteran's minimum
57
Drew Eubanks (25)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
58
Caleb Martin (26)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $20 million
59
Robin Lopez (34)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
60
Derrick Jones Jr. (25)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6.6 million
61
Raul Neto (30)
PG Reportedly agreed to deal
62
Jalen Smith (22)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
63
Damion Lee (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
64
Bismack Biyombo (29)
C Reportedly agreed to deal
65
Cody Martin (26)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $32 million deal
66
Josh Okogie (23)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
67
Sam Hauser (24)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal
68
Goran Dragic (36)
PG Reportedly agreed to deal
69
Serge Ibaka (32)
PF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
70
Gorgui Dieng (32)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
71
Edmond Sumner (26)
PG Reportedly agreed to deal
72
Thomas Bryant (24)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
73
Kessler Edwards (21)
SF Signed multi-year deal
74
Frank Kaminsky (29)
PF Agreed to 1-year deal
75
Taj Gibson (37)
C Agreed to 1-year deal
76
Austin Rivers (29)
PG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
77
KZ Okpala (23)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal