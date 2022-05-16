Round 1 - Pick 1 Chet Holmgren C Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.2 RPG 9.6 BPG 3.6 3P% 41.2% Holmgren is an elite defensive prospect who could be an anchor on that end and a mismatch nightmare on the other. Even acknowledging his slim frame and potential concerns about how he'll fit physically in the NBA, it's hard to argue there's any player with as high a ceiling as him in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Paolo Banchero PF Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.2 RPG 7.8 APG 3.2 3P% 33.8% An impressive NCAA Tournament run with Duke where Banchero showcased his scoring polish and proved his passing and playmaking is a real asset has him squarely in the mix to go No. 1 in this draft. After growing up as a guard and sprouting to 6-10, his appeal lies in his offensive versatility as a scoring forward who can make good passing reads and fits neatly into the modern NBA as a do-it-all power forward.

Round 1- Pick 3 Jaden Ivey SG Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.3 RPG 4.9 APG 3.1 3P% 35.8% Detractors may point to Ivey's propensity to turn the ball over as reason for pessimism long-term in the NBA, but in Detroit he'd find quite the fit next to another playmaker and initiator in Cade Cunningham. Ivey can slice his way to the bucket at will and would give the Pistons one of the best all-around athletes in the draft to pair next to last year's No. 1 overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jabari Smith PF Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.9 RPG 7.4 APG 2 3P% 42% OKC's backcourt appears to be set -- or close to set -- after adding Josh Giddey and Tre Mann last draft to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. So Smith is a two-fer here: he fills a need for the Thunder's frontcourt and is clearly the best-available player still on the board. Elite shooting prospect from the power forward spot who brings offensive versatility and major defensive potential.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Shaedon Sharpe SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd This may be the ceiling for Sharpe, who did not play a minute at Kentucky last season and who has publicly left the door open for a potential return to college. But his range should be somewhere between No. 4 and No. 10 in this draft given his upside. He's an explosive athlete with elite shot-making potential who ranked as the No. 1 recruit in his class coming out of high school.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keegan Murray PF Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 39.8% Murray set a Big Ten Tournament record with 103 points in leading the Hawkeyes to four wins in four days and capturing the league's crown. He's a scoring threat from anywhere on the court. And coupled with his defensive smarts, he projects as one of the prospects most readily available to be a difference-maker for an NBA team.

Round 1 - Pick 7 TyTy Washington Jr. PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 3.9 3P% 35% Playing more off the ball at Kentucky combined with a nagging injury that hurt his production down the stretch run of the season has cast a small shadow over Washington's prospects. But I'm buying his talent as a future starting combo guard. He's a shot-maker who can score in an array of ways and has really good play-making vision as a passer as well.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 8 AJ Griffin SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.4 RPG 3.9 APG 1 3P% 44.7% After starting the season injured, Duke slowly worked Griffin into the mix where he eventually was able to showcase his clear top-10 ability. A big wing who was nearly a 50% 3-point shooter, Griffin is already an NBA-ready scorer who just needs to fine tune his defense and be more consistent to potentially be the steal of the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeremy Sochan PF Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.2 RPG 6.4 APG 1.8 3P% 29.6% The raw stats don't do justice to the impact Sochan made at Baylor and can potentially make in the NBA. He's a combo forward who can defend multiple positions, plays wing, power forward and center, and has playmaking ability to boot. Baylor at times even ran its offense through him! His versatility has him as a likely lottery pick months after not even being considered a definite one-and-doner.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ochai Agbaji SG Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.8 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 40.9% A year ago, Agbaji tested the draft waters and ultimately came back to school in a quest to improve his stock. And, well, mission accomplished. As a senior with KU this season he shot above 40% from 3-point range, embraced his role as the team's alpha scorer and -- oh, by the way -- led the Jayhawks to a national title. His NBA-ready body, defensive intensity and outside shooting scream NBA role player.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Bennedict Mathurin SG Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.7 RPG 5.6 APG 2.5 3P% 36.9% New York was 10th in its conference in 3-point shooting percentage this season, so Mathurin's an obvious gap-filler here in a great range. He shot 37% from the 3-point line as a sophomore with Arizona this season and has a quick, easily-projectable outside shot that will make him a valuable role-player for years to come.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Ousmane Dieng SF France • 6'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Dieng is quickly rising up draft boards after a strong close to the NBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, the team that once produced LaMelo Ball. He's a combo forward with guard skills. If his outside shot starts falling with regularity he could develop into a borderline star on the wing.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalen Duren C Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12 RPG 8.1 APG 1.3 FG% 59.7% Charlotte has waited patiently in addressing the center spot in recent drafts, but here, they grab a high-flying star in Duren who can defend the rim, run the floor and score it efficiently inside the arc. His lob-finishing ability makes him a perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Johnny Davis SF Wisconsin • Soph • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 30.6% This would be a bigger slip than expected for Davis, one of college basketball's true breakout stars this past season. He's arguably the most polished prospect from the guard spot whose three-level scoring and defensive versatility could easily thrust him into a big role upon arrival in the NBA.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 15 Tari Eason PF LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1 3P% 35.9% Eason, a big combo forward who can space the floor as a shooter, open up the offense as a straight-line driver and really impact the game on defense as a do-it-all weapon is a tricky one to pin down here. He's raw and his offense isn't quite NBA-ready but the physical tools and defense alone could get him into the teens of this draft on potential.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mark Williams C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 7.4 APG 0.9 FG% 72.1% Potential insurance for Clint Capela down the road for Atlanta. Williams fits a similar mold as a more modern big who doesn't space the floor, and while his leaping ability is nowhere close to that of Capela's, he brings big value as a rebounder and rim-protector.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Dyson Daniels SG G League Ignite • 6'6" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.3 RPG 5.9 APG 4.4 3P% 25.5% Daniels has a chance to be the first G League Ignite talent taken in this year's NBA Draft after a strong one-and-done season with the program where he showcased himself as a do-it-all guard. Teams should find his ability to put the ball on the floor and create most impressive, and his defensive intensity and rebounding stick out to me on tape. Still some rough edges but has the skill, feel and frame to be a safe pick, especially in this range.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jean Montero SG Overtime Elite • 6'2" / 180 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th After recently watching more film of Montero from the Overtime Elite league this season, it's clear Montero has realistic lottery talent. He's a quick athlete who plays lead guard with pizazz and has playmaking skills as both a creator and shooter. I really like how he can attack the rim, and think his offense can translate to the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaden Hardy SG G League Ignite • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.7 RPG 4.6 APG 3.2 3P% 26.9% Hardy's stock slipped a bit this season with the G League Ignite -- he was inefficient and his decision-making left something to be desired on the court -- but you have to love his overall production. He's a gifted scorer who is only 19 years old and has plenty of room to grow and develop. Still like his talent as a definite first-rounder.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 20 MarJon Beauchamp SF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 199 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 15.1 RPG 7.3 APG 2.3 3P% 24.2% The oldest of the G League Ignite blue-chip talents, Beauchamp this season at 20 years old rode a strong season into first-round territory. Great size, very athletic, just needs to improve the shot to be a real producer. San Antonio's developmental track record would make this a strong marriage.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kendall Brown SF Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.9 3P% 34.1% We never got the full-blown freshman breakout from Brown in the same way we did from teammate Jeremy Sochan, but Brown's absolutely going to be in the mix as a potential lottery pick this summer. Has a big frame, defends the wing like crazy and can stretch the floor as a shooter as well.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 22 Malaki Branham SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.7 RPG 3.6 APG 2 3P% 41.6% Ohio State turned to Branham as one of its go-to options down the stretch run of the season, and he responded by averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in the second half of the year. He's a big wing who can torch the net and scores it at a really high level, and now that he's committed to staying in the draft, should be in the mix as a potential lottery pick.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 23 E.J. Liddell PF Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.4 RPG 7.9 APG 2.5 3P% 37.4% Liddell doesn't quite fit into a traditional bucket as a prospect -- he's a tad undersized for a big -- but it's hard to ignore his production. He's a gifted scorer who finds ways to produce and he ranked among the top five of all Big Ten players in blocks and scoring. His improved outside shot and rebounding tenacity should help him stick in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kennedy Chandler PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'0" / 171 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.9 RPG 3.2 APG 4.7 3P% 38.3% Chandler is the smallest of any prospect in the Top 60 of our rankings, so that stands out as a potential concern projecting him into the NBA. But if anyone can overcome that, it's him. Chandler's a lightning-quick talent who can blow by defenders and knows how to masterfully manipulate defenses with the rock in his hands.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 25 Harrison Ingram SF Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 10.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3 3P% 31.3% A long wing with raw potential, Ingram may have played his way into going one-and-done despite a lackluster finish to his freshman season at Stanford. He flashed some real potential as a big wing who could space the floor, defend and even create at times, a developmental project perhaps worth considering for the Spurs.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Patrick Baldwin Jr. PF Milw. • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.5 3P% 26.6% Two consecutive seasons ending with Baldwin Jr. injured -- first in high school then as a freshman in college -- have sprung up potential durability concerns for him. But as a former top recruit in his class, Baldwin Jr. likely still goes in Round 1 because of his 6-9 frame and shooting upside.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Blake Wesley SG Notre Dame • Fr • 6'5" / 181 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 14.4 RPG 3.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30.3% Wesley's primary appeal out of Notre Dame is his scoring ability from the guard spot and his mature frame. He's adept at getting to his spots, creating with the ball in his hands and getting to the line by pressuring the rim. His efficiency took a hit down the stretch, and he's still plenty raw as a prospect, but there's a lot to like here for someone who just turned 19.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nikola Jovic SF Serbia • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Jovic remains one of this draft's most unique prospects because of the blend of his size, shooting and creating. He's a really good passer and Mega has used him at times as its primary initiator, something you rarely see from a player that tall, which speaks to his vision on the whole. The point forward potential is probably not realistic at the NBA level but, like Josh Giddey in last year's draft, vision and creation ability regardless of level have a tendency to translate up. He's a connector, and a really good one at that.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Walker Kessler C Auburn • Soph • 7'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.4 RPG 8.1 APG 0.9 3P% 20% Memphis' front office loves winners who have produced at a high level in college, even if their projectability to the NBA isn't obvious, making Kessler a potential fit. He finished first among all college players in blocked shots per game and first in block rate and was hyper efficient as a scorer, though how he'll fit athletically and on defense into the NBA is a little cloudy.