Throughout most of the college basketball season, it looked like a wide-open race for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith all separately stated their cases as the potential top talent in the class. Yet as the draft lottery approaches on Tuesday and the draft draws closer, it more and more appears as if Holmgren, the Gonzaga 7-footer, is emerging as the 1A -- if not the definitive frontrunner -- to be the top pick in June's top-heavy draft.
Holmgren is as unique a prospect as I've ever scouted, with a 7-foot, 195-pound frame that allows him to move like a wing but with skills akin to a guard and a center. He's a monster defensively, with a block rate last season that rated top-10 in college among all players and innumerable shots affected around the rim. His plus-wingspan and ability to cover space helped key Gonzaga's top-three defense. On offense, he's just scratching the surface, even though what we've seen -- from his ability to create off the bounce to knocking down above-the-break 3-pointers -- is already plenty intriguing. We could be talking about a two-way force in the league for years to come from a player whose skill and frame is one-of-a-kind.
There's factors at play that could keep Holmgren from ultimately becoming the top pick, to be sure: team fit this year -- more part of the equation than in recent years -- may force him to slip. His slender frame and potential injury concerns may also be a consideration, particularly if a team would prefer a safer, more projectable prospect like Banchero or Smith, perceived as perhaps safer options. But hey, good luck arguing any player in this class has more long-term upside than Holmgren. That is why he once again finds himself No. 1 in our latest mock draft as we gear up for the stretch run of the draft cycle.
Here's where he and the rest of our first-round projections sit ahead of Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs
Holmgren is an elite defensive prospect who could be an anchor on that end and a mismatch nightmare on the other. Even acknowledging his slim frame and potential concerns about how he'll fit physically in the NBA, it's hard to argue there's any player with as high a ceiling as him in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs
An impressive NCAA Tournament run with Duke where Banchero showcased his scoring polish and proved his passing and playmaking is a real asset has him squarely in the mix to go No. 1 in this draft. After growing up as a guard and sprouting to 6-10, his appeal lies in his offensive versatility as a scoring forward who can make good passing reads and fits neatly into the modern NBA as a do-it-all power forward.
Round 1- Pick 3
Jaden Ivey SG
Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Detractors may point to Ivey's propensity to turn the ball over as reason for pessimism long-term in the NBA, but in Detroit he'd find quite the fit next to another playmaker and initiator in Cade Cunningham. Ivey can slice his way to the bucket at will and would give the Pistons one of the best all-around athletes in the draft to pair next to last year's No. 1 overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jabari Smith PF
Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs
OKC's backcourt appears to be set -- or close to set -- after adding Josh Giddey and Tre Mann last draft to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. So Smith is a two-fer here: he fills a need for the Thunder's frontcourt and is clearly the best-available player still on the board. Elite shooting prospect from the power forward spot who brings offensive versatility and major defensive potential.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
This may be the ceiling for Sharpe, who did not play a minute at Kentucky last season and who has publicly left the door open for a potential return to college. But his range should be somewhere between No. 4 and No. 10 in this draft given his upside. He's an explosive athlete with elite shot-making potential who ranked as the No. 1 recruit in his class coming out of high school.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Murray set a Big Ten Tournament record with 103 points in leading the Hawkeyes to four wins in four days and capturing the league's crown. He's a scoring threat from anywhere on the court. And coupled with his defensive smarts, he projects as one of the prospects most readily available to be a difference-maker for an NBA team.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Playing more off the ball at Kentucky combined with a nagging injury that hurt his production down the stretch run of the season has cast a small shadow over Washington's prospects. But I'm buying his talent as a future starting combo guard. He's a shot-maker who can score in an array of ways and has really good play-making vision as a passer as well.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 8
AJ Griffin SF
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
After starting the season injured, Duke slowly worked Griffin into the mix where he eventually was able to showcase his clear top-10 ability. A big wing who was nearly a 50% 3-point shooter, Griffin is already an NBA-ready scorer who just needs to fine tune his defense and be more consistent to potentially be the steal of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs
The raw stats don't do justice to the impact Sochan made at Baylor and can potentially make in the NBA. He's a combo forward who can defend multiple positions, plays wing, power forward and center, and has playmaking ability to boot. Baylor at times even ran its offense through him! His versatility has him as a likely lottery pick months after not even being considered a definite one-and-doner.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ochai Agbaji SG
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
A year ago, Agbaji tested the draft waters and ultimately came back to school in a quest to improve his stock. And, well, mission accomplished. As a senior with KU this season he shot above 40% from 3-point range, embraced his role as the team's alpha scorer and -- oh, by the way -- led the Jayhawks to a national title. His NBA-ready body, defensive intensity and outside shooting scream NBA role player.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs
New York was 10th in its conference in 3-point shooting percentage this season, so Mathurin's an obvious gap-filler here in a great range. He shot 37% from the 3-point line as a sophomore with Arizona this season and has a quick, easily-projectable outside shot that will make him a valuable role-player for years to come.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Dieng is quickly rising up draft boards after a strong close to the NBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, the team that once produced LaMelo Ball. He's a combo forward with guard skills. If his outside shot starts falling with regularity he could develop into a borderline star on the wing.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Charlotte has waited patiently in addressing the center spot in recent drafts, but here, they grab a high-flying star in Duren who can defend the rim, run the floor and score it efficiently inside the arc. His lob-finishing ability makes him a perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Johnny Davis SF
Wisconsin • Soph • 6'5" / 194 lbs
This would be a bigger slip than expected for Davis, one of college basketball's true breakout stars this past season. He's arguably the most polished prospect from the guard spot whose three-level scoring and defensive versatility could easily thrust him into a big role upon arrival in the NBA.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tari Eason PF
LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
Eason, a big combo forward who can space the floor as a shooter, open up the offense as a straight-line driver and really impact the game on defense as a do-it-all weapon is a tricky one to pin down here. He's raw and his offense isn't quite NBA-ready but the physical tools and defense alone could get him into the teens of this draft on potential.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs
Potential insurance for Clint Capela down the road for Atlanta. Williams fits a similar mold as a more modern big who doesn't space the floor, and while his leaping ability is nowhere close to that of Capela's, he brings big value as a rebounder and rim-protector.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Daniels has a chance to be the first G League Ignite talent taken in this year's NBA Draft after a strong one-and-done season with the program where he showcased himself as a do-it-all guard. Teams should find his ability to put the ball on the floor and create most impressive, and his defensive intensity and rebounding stick out to me on tape. Still some rough edges but has the skill, feel and frame to be a safe pick, especially in this range.
Round 1 - Pick 18
After recently watching more film of Montero from the Overtime Elite league this season, it's clear Montero has realistic lottery talent. He's a quick athlete who plays lead guard with pizazz and has playmaking skills as both a creator and shooter. I really like how he can attack the rim, and think his offense can translate to the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Hardy's stock slipped a bit this season with the G League Ignite -- he was inefficient and his decision-making left something to be desired on the court -- but you have to love his overall production. He's a gifted scorer who is only 19 years old and has plenty of room to grow and develop. Still like his talent as a definite first-rounder.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 20
The oldest of the G League Ignite blue-chip talents, Beauchamp this season at 20 years old rode a strong season into first-round territory. Great size, very athletic, just needs to improve the shot to be a real producer. San Antonio's developmental track record would make this a strong marriage.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
We never got the full-blown freshman breakout from Brown in the same way we did from teammate Jeremy Sochan, but Brown's absolutely going to be in the mix as a potential lottery pick this summer. Has a big frame, defends the wing like crazy and can stretch the floor as a shooter as well.
From Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 22
Ohio State • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Ohio State turned to Branham as one of its go-to options down the stretch run of the season, and he responded by averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in the second half of the year. He's a big wing who can torch the net and scores it at a really high level, and now that he's committed to staying in the draft, should be in the mix as a potential lottery pick.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 23
E.J. Liddell PF
Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs
Liddell doesn't quite fit into a traditional bucket as a prospect -- he's a tad undersized for a big -- but it's hard to ignore his production. He's a gifted scorer who finds ways to produce and he ranked among the top five of all Big Ten players in blocks and scoring. His improved outside shot and rebounding tenacity should help him stick in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tennessee • Fr • 6'0" / 171 lbs
Chandler is the smallest of any prospect in the Top 60 of our rankings, so that stands out as a potential concern projecting him into the NBA. But if anyone can overcome that, it's him. Chandler's a lightning-quick talent who can blow by defenders and knows how to masterfully manipulate defenses with the rock in his hands.
From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 25
Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 230 lbs
A long wing with raw potential, Ingram may have played his way into going one-and-done despite a lackluster finish to his freshman season at Stanford. He flashed some real potential as a big wing who could space the floor, defend and even create at times, a developmental project perhaps worth considering for the Spurs.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Milw. • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
Two consecutive seasons ending with Baldwin Jr. injured -- first in high school then as a freshman in college -- have sprung up potential durability concerns for him. But as a former top recruit in his class, Baldwin Jr. likely still goes in Round 1 because of his 6-9 frame and shooting upside.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Blake Wesley SG
Notre Dame • Fr • 6'5" / 181 lbs
Wesley's primary appeal out of Notre Dame is his scoring ability from the guard spot and his mature frame. He's adept at getting to his spots, creating with the ball in his hands and getting to the line by pressuring the rim. His efficiency took a hit down the stretch, and he's still plenty raw as a prospect, but there's a lot to like here for someone who just turned 19.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jovic remains one of this draft's most unique prospects because of the blend of his size, shooting and creating. He's a really good passer and Mega has used him at times as its primary initiator, something you rarely see from a player that tall, which speaks to his vision on the whole. The point forward potential is probably not realistic at the NBA level but, like Josh Giddey in last year's draft, vision and creation ability regardless of level have a tendency to translate up. He's a connector, and a really good one at that.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Auburn • Soph • 7'1" / 245 lbs
Memphis' front office loves winners who have produced at a high level in college, even if their projectability to the NBA isn't obvious, making Kessler a potential fit. He finished first among all college players in blocked shots per game and first in block rate and was hyper efficient as a scorer, though how he'll fit athletically and on defense into the NBA is a little cloudy.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 30
Trevor Keels SG
Duke • Fr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Tough wings who embrace their roles as defensive stoppers and have the ability to space the floor as shooters should always have a role in the NBA, which makes Keels an obvious first-round candidate even if his freshman season was a bit inconsistent. He has an NBA-ready frame and projects as a potential 3-and-D prospect at the next level.