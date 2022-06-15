Round 1 - Pick 1 Jabari Smith PF Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.9 RPG 7.4 APG 2 3P% 42% There's valid concerns over the diversity with which Smith will score in the NBA -- he struggled at the rim in college and primarily was used as a catch-and-shoot weapon -- but his positional size and above average shooting are among the most translatable skills a prospect has in this class. At 6-foot-10 he's an elite shooting threat from anywhere on the court and a very safe bet to be a valuable two-way player in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chet Holmgren C Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.1 RPG 9.9 APG 1.9 3P% 39% The skinny frame and potential injury concerns that come along with it notwithstanding, Holmgren arguably holds the most star power in the draft. He rated in the 94th percentile as a defender around the rim last season and had a top-10 block rate. On offense, he rated in the 99th percentile around the rim. His ability to affect and block shots can make him a cornerstone defensive anchor for a rebooting OKC franchise.

Round 1- Pick 3 Paolo Banchero PF Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.2 RPG 7.8 APG 3.2 3P% 33.8% Houston grabs a future star to add to its frontcourt to pair with 2021 No. 2 pick Jalen Green, one of the most electric young guard prospects in the NBA. Banchero was an All-American in his lone season at Duke, and his playmaking and overall polish on offense at 6-10 can add another exciting dynamic to this young Rockets core.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jaden Ivey SG Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.3 RPG 4.9 APG 3.1 3P% 35.8% Sacramento will be arguably where the draft may turn on its head. Anyone is in play here, including Shaedon Sharpe, but if they're just taking best available talent then Ivey should get the nod. He's a promising potential future lead guard with elite athletic ability, and next to De'Aaron Fox, the Kings could have more backcourt speed than anyone in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dyson Daniels SG G League Ignite • 6'6" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.3 RPG 5.9 APG 4.4 3P% 25.5% Daniels is rising up boards and clearly into lottery territory after a strong G League Ignite season and pre-draft process. He's a creative live-dribble passer with great size and incredible defensive chops. As a perimeter defender with his playmaking skills he may be a multi-positional offensive weapon at the next level. Pairing him next to Cade Cunningham could help ease the creation burden on the 2021 No. 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeremy Sochan PF Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.2 RPG 6.4 APG 1.8 3P% 29.6% From No. 5 through the end of the lottery feels as unsettled as I can remember in recent memory, so while Sochan at No. 6 might feel rich, this could absolutely be his starting point. A true 1-5 defender, he's an elite caliber weapon on that end who has playmaking skills as well, though his shot and confidence in said shot both need to improve over time.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Keegan Murray PF Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 39.8% Portland is at an inflection point with its franchise right now after trading away CJ McCollum. An aging Damian Lillard likely leaves it in a spot where it will try to contend, though. So if that's the goal here then you'd be hard pressed to find a better talent to fit that desire than Murray. He was one of the most productive players in college hoops last season. A true four-man who can defend at a high level and space the floor as a shooter.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 8 AJ Griffin SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.4 RPG 3.9 APG 1 3P% 44.7% New Orleans rated as the 27th-best team in the NBA in team 3-point shooting percentage last season. In Griffin they add one of the best wing shooters in the draft who has legitimate star potential if he's able to find his old high school form and stay healthy. Depending on how his medicals check out, he could go anywhere from No. 5 to outside the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Bennedict Mathurin SG Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.7 RPG 5.6 APG 2.5 3P% 36.9% Mathurin's somewhat unfairly been boxed into a 3-and-D type prospect, but he's so much more than that. Yes, he's a great knockdown shooter, and his length suggests in time he'll be a plus-defender. But he can also be additive creating off the bounce and is really good in transition, too. The Spurs could shape him into one of the draft's big steals at No. 9.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Shaedon Sharpe SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd There's no doubt Sharpe has an incredible pedigree -- he was the No. 1 recruit in his class before enrolling at Kentucky -- but he comes with some risk, too, reflected here with a drop to No. 10. We haven't seen him in a competitive environment since he played on the EYBL circuit and there's a ton of mystery surrounding him. That said, at No. 10, the downtrodden Wizards would be wise to take the gamble on his star potential. Chances he's still on the board here are pretty low, but as the draft approaches it does feel as if his stock is slipping a tad.

Round 1 - Pick 11 TyTy Washington Jr. PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 3.9 3P% 35% The Knicks need scoring and playmaking and could get a two-for-one combo here in Washington. The former five-star recruit is a knockdown shooter who thrived off the ball at Kentucky but has some untapped talents playing on the ball as a creator and initiator as well; his 27% assist rate in SEC play was 11th among players in his conference -- despite playing almost exclusively as the second initiator.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Ousmane Dieng SF France • 6'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Dieng had a strong close to the NBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, a team from the same NBL league that once produced LaMelo Ball. He's a combo forward with guard skills. If his outside shot starts falling with regularity he could develop into a borderline star on the wing, he's just quite a ways away from being an NBA contributor right now. Whoever takes him must be patient.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Johnny Davis SF Wisconsin • Soph • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 30.6% It seems likely that Charlotte in some form or fashion will add depth to its frontcourt this offseason, but the value with Davis sitting here is something you can't pass on (even with Jalen Duren and Mark Williams on the board). He's an incredibly polished swing man whose defense and scoring should make him perfectly capable of competing for a starting spot in the backcourt right away next to LaMelo Ball.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Ochai Agbaji SG Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.8 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 40.9% Cleveland has a young core primed to contend with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Agbaji gives the Cavs another piece of key depth on the wing and adds a complementary style to Isaac Okoro as a more offensively polished weapon. He shot 41% from 3-point range last season for KU in leading the Jayhawks to a national title.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 15 Tari Eason PF LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1 3P% 35.9% Eason is a big combo forward who can space the floor as a shooter and open up the offense as a straight-line driver. His main value, however, comes on defense, where he's a do-it-all weapon with great instincts. He's raw and his offense isn't quite NBA-ready but the physical tools and defense alone could get him into the teens of this draft on potential.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Malaki Branham SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.7 RPG 3.6 APG 2 3P% 41.6% Ohio State turned to Branham as one of its go-to options down the stretch run of the season, and he responded by averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in the second half of the year. He's a big wing who can torch the net and scores it at a really high level, and now that he's committed to staying in the draft, should be in the mix as a potential lottery pick.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Dalen Terry SF Arizona • Soph • 6'7" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8 RPG 4.8 APG 3.9 3P% 36.4% After adding Banchero at No. 3, Houston comes back to add backcourt depth with the addition of one of my favorite talents in Terry. Terry did a little of everything at Arizona as a role player last season primarily playing off the ball and has the length and tools to thrive as a high energy wing who has some wiggle off the dribble and can shoot the 3.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jalen Duren C Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12 RPG 8.1 APG 1.3 Chicago may not go center here, especially with rumors that they could be in the mix for Rudy Gobert, but in a vacuum Duren would be tough to pass on. He's a high-flying big who can finish lobs and swat shots. I have a lottery grade on him and would be surprised if he fell this far, though, especially with so few quality big men prospects in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalen Williams SG Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 18 RPG 4.4 APG 4.2 3P% 39.6% Williams has been the fastest-rising draft prospect the last month. He measured 6-6 at the combine with a 7-2 wingspan, is coming off a season in which he shot nearly 40% from 3-point range, and rated out in the 97th percentile last season according to Synergy as a spot-up shooter.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 20 Patrick Baldwin Jr. PF Wisconsin-Milwaukee • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.5 3P% 26.6% Two consecutive seasons ending with Baldwin injured -- first in high school then as a freshman in college -- have given rise to potential durability concerns for him. But as a former top recruit in his class, Baldwin likely still goes in Round 1 because of his 6-9 frame and shooting upside. He's a risk, but one San Antonio may be more averse to taking that on than most considering it has three first-round picks this year.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kendall Brown SF Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.9 3P% 34.1% We never got the full-blown freshman breakout from Brown in the same way we did from teammate Jeremy Sochan, but Brown's absolutely going to be in the mix as a potential lottery pick. Big frame, defends the wing like crazy and can stretch the floor as a shooter as well.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 22 E.J. Liddell PF Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.4 RPG 7.9 APG 2.5 3P% 37.4% Memphis' front office has in the past put a high value on college production, making Liddell, one of the most productive players in college hoops the last few seasons, squarely in the mix here (if he's not already taken). Slightly undersized power forward who plays way above his 6-7 frame and has improved dramatically as a shooter the last year.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mark Williams C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 7.4 APG 0.9 FG% 72.1% Unlikely Williams falls this far -- he's one of the best shot-blockers in the draft -- but if he's still on the board he's an auto-pick. Lob threat who can finish around the rim and affect shots, potentially serving as a high-level Joel Embiid backup.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Caleb Houstan SF Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.1 RPG 4 APG 1.4 3P% 35.5% Houstan had an up and down freshman season at Michigan but has all the physical tools to be a long and rangy two-way wing in the NBA. He rated in the 79th percentile as a spot-up scorer and shot 35.5% from 3-point range, which would translate nicely playing next to Giannis in Milwaukee.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 25 Nikola Jovic SF Serbia • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.0 RPG 4.8 APG 3.6 This would purely be a value play for San Antonio to pluck Jovic, one of the most intriguing combination forwards in the draft, at No. 25. At 6-10 he has guard skills -- he ran point last season as a primary initiator for Mega Mozzart -- and a center's frame. He's very raw developmentally but having just turned 19 years old, there's a chance he can mature in time to be a valuable initiator given his size.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Wendell Moore Jr. SF Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 13.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.4 3P% 41.3% It's hard to find instant contributors in the first round, much less at 26, but Dallas could really grab one here in Moore after a breakout season with Duke. He's a long wing with good 3-point shooting skills and a role-player skill set that'd make him an ideal fit in a system revolving around Luka Doncic.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaylin Williams PF Arkansas • Soph • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 10.9 RPG 9.8 APG 2.6 3P% 23.9% Frontcourt depth beyond Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker in Miami is sorely lacking, which would make Jaylin Williams an interesting fit with the Heat. A do-it-all big who loves to take charges and provide energy, he does all the little things that contribute to winning and has floor-spacing potential as well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jean Montero SG Overtime Elite • 6'2" / 180 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 11th Golden State's got to be thinking about adding guard depth at some point and Montero, long a prodigious talent from the Dominican Republic, could fit the bill here. He's a speedy guard who groomed himself last season with Overtime Elite and has the combination of scoring and competitiveness that the Warriors tend to gravitate towards.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Minott PF Memphis • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th PPG 6.6 RPG 3.8 APG 0.9 3P% 14.3% From Memphis, Tennessee, to Memphis, Tennessee? It's possible for Minott, one of the most toolsy wings in the draft whose length and athleticism gives him real first-round potential. Needs to improve his jumper to maximize his potential, but he's a developmental talent with starter upside in the right system.