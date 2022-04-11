garland-durant-g.jpg
The 2021-22 regular season has come to a close and four of the eight first-round matchups are set. The other four, of course, will be decided by the play-in tournament as the top two seeds in each conference (Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies in the West, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the East) wait to see who they'll draw. 

Reminder how the play-in works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the  No. 8 seed. 

Below you'll find our staff's picks for the first round of play-in games as well as the elimination game for the No. 8 seed. 

(7) Brooklyn Nets vs. (8) Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Tuesday, April 12 | Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: TNT


Bill Reiter
Brad Botkin
Colin Ward-Henninger
James Herbert
Sam Quinn
Jasmyn Wimbish
Jack Maloney
Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets

(7) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (8) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Tuesday, April 12 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: TNT


Bill Reiter
Brad Botkin
Colin Ward-Henninger
James Herbert
Sam Quinn
Jasmyn Wimbish
Jack Maloney
Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Timberwolves
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Timberwolves
Timberwolves
Clippers
Timberwolves

(9) Atlanta Hawks vs. (10) Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, April 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: ESPN


Bill Reiter
Brad Botkin
Colin Ward-Henninger
James Herbert
Sam Quinn
Jasmyn Wimbish
Jack Maloney
Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Hawks
Hawks
Hawks
Hornets
Hawks
Hawks
Hawks
Hawks

(9) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (10) San Antonio Spurs

Date: Wednesday, April 13 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: ESPN  


Bill Reiter
Brad Botkin
Colin Ward-Henninger
James Herbert
Sam Quinn
Jasmyn Wimbish
Jack Maloney
Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Spurs
Pelicans
Pelicans
Pelicans
Pelicans
Pelicans
Pelicans
Spurs

No. 8 seed play-in game (East)

Bill Reiter: Hawks over Cavaliers

Brad Botkin: Hawks over Cavaliers

Colin Ward-Henninger: Hawks over Cavaliers

James Herbert: Hornets over Cavaliers

Sam Quinn: Hawks over Cavaliers

Jasmyn Wimbish: Hawks over Cavaliers

Jack Maloney: Hawks over Cavaliers

Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Cavaliers over Hawks

No. 8 seed play-in game (West)

Bill Reiter: Clippers over Spurs

Brad Botkin: Timberwolves over Pelicans

Colin Ward-Henninger: Timberwolves over Pelicans

James Herbert: Timberwolves over Pelicans

Sam Quinn: Pelicans over Clippers

Jasmyn Wimbish: Clippers over Pelicans

Jack Maloney: Pelicans over Timberwolves

Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Clippers over Spurs