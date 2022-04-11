The 2021-22 regular season has come to a close and four of the eight first-round matchups are set. The other four, of course, will be decided by the play-in tournament as the top two seeds in each conference (Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies in the West, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the East) wait to see who they'll draw.

Reminder how the play-in works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Below you'll find our staff's picks for the first round of play-in games as well as the elimination game for the No. 8 seed.

(7) Brooklyn Nets vs. (8) Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Tuesday, April 12 | Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: TNT



Bill Reiter Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger James Herbert Sam Quinn Jasmyn Wimbish Jack Maloney Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Nets Nets Nets Nets Nets Nets Nets Nets

(7) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (8) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Tuesday, April 12 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: TNT



Bill Reiter Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger James Herbert Sam Quinn Jasmyn Wimbish Jack Maloney Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Timberwolves Clippers Clippers Clippers Timberwolves Timberwolves Clippers Timberwolves

(9) Atlanta Hawks vs. (10) Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, April 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: ESPN



Bill Reiter Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger James Herbert Sam Quinn Jasmyn Wimbish Jack Maloney Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Hawks Hawks Hawks Hornets Hawks Hawks Hawks Hawks

(9) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (10) San Antonio Spurs

Date: Wednesday, April 13 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: ESPN



Bill Reiter Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger James Herbert Sam Quinn Jasmyn Wimbish Jack Maloney Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Spurs Pelicans Pelicans Pelicans Pelicans Pelicans Pelicans Spurs

No. 8 seed play-in game (East)

Bill Reiter: Hawks over Cavaliers



Brad Botkin: Hawks over Cavaliers

Colin Ward-Henninger: Hawks over Cavaliers

James Herbert: Hornets over Cavaliers

Sam Quinn: Hawks over Cavaliers

Jasmyn Wimbish: Hawks over Cavaliers

Jack Maloney: Hawks over Cavaliers

Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Cavaliers over Hawks

No. 8 seed play-in game (West)

Bill Reiter: Clippers over Spurs



Brad Botkin: Timberwolves over Pelicans



Colin Ward-Henninger: Timberwolves over Pelicans



James Herbert: Timberwolves over Pelicans



Sam Quinn: Pelicans over Clippers



Jasmyn Wimbish: Clippers over Pelicans



Jack Maloney: Pelicans over Timberwolves



Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Clippers over Spurs