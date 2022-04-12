The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference with the Nos. 7 and 8 seed up for grabs. Below are the eight teams that will have to win their way into the field.

Western Conference: Minnesota Timberwolves (7), Los Angeles Clippers (8), New Orleans Pelicans (9), San Antonio Spurs (10)



The format goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Put another way, the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds get two shots to win one play-in game, while the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds have no margin for error, having to win two straight to get in. One loss, and they're out.

Below is the schedule for each play-in game.

Tuesday, April 12

Wednesday, April 13

Friday, April 15