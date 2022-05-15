The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks face off in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, and tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Boston. After Milwaukee took a 3-2 lead in this 2022 NBA playoff series with a road upset, Boston went into Fiserv Forum and won Game 6 on Friday evening. Both teams now face elimination on Sunday in a pressure-packed environment at TD Garden. The Celtics are favored by five points in the latest NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with an over-under total of 206 points.

There is also a Game 7 set in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks matching up at 8 p.m. ET in Phoenix. The Mavericks picked up a Game 6 home win, evening the series and setting up a win-or-go-home battle. The Suns are favored by 6.5-points at Caesars with an over-under total of 205 points. Before locking in any NBA picks or parlays, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model entered the fourth full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has set its sights on Sunday's NBA playoff schedule and revealed its best bets. If you parlay its picks, you could be looking at a payout of over 12-1. You can only see the model's NBA best bets at SportsLine.

Top NBA playoff picks

One of the model's top NBA playoff picks for Sunday: The Bucks vs. Celtics game goes over 206 points. Milwaukee's offense was elite in the regular season, ranking in the top five of the NBA at 1.14 points per possession. The Bucks are also dynamic from 3-point range, making almost 37 percent of attempts over 82 games, and Milwaukee has an unstoppable force in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in Game 6, and he is averaging 35.3 points per game in the series. Milwaukee is also in the top four of the NBA playoffs in fast break points and points in the paint.

Boston's offense is also capable of big things, including strong trends in the series. The Celtics are shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point distance against Milwaukee, and Boston is committing only 12.5 turnovers per game, compared to 24 assists per game, in the series.

Boston ranked in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency in 2021-22, ranking in the top quadrant of the league in two-point accuracy (54.7 percent) and free throw accuracy (81.6 percent) with above-average marks across the board. SportsLine's model projects that these teams will combine for 220 points, clearing the total with plenty of room to spare.

How to make NBA playoff parlays

The model also has identified three other extremely strong picks that need to be in your NBA parlays, including one selection that hits almost 70 percent of the time, bringing plenty of value. You can only see the model's best bets at SportsLine.

What are the top NBA picks for Sunday? And which pick can you bank on almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the NBA best bets for Sunday, all from the model that is on an 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, and find out.