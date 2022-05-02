The Phoenix Suns had their hopes for the first championship in franchise history crushed when they lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals last year. Top-seeded Phoenix continues its quest for that elusive title when it hosts the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Both teams needed six games to advance past the first round, with the Suns defeating New Orleans and the Mavericks knocking off Utah. The latest NBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix at -5.5 and the total at 215.

Another No. 1 seed is in action Monday in the 2022 NBA playoffs as the Miami Heat (-7.5) take on the visiting Philadelphia 76ers in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami eliminated Atlanta in five games in the first round, while Philadelphia ousted Toronto in six after taking a 3-0 series lead. The 76ers will be at a disadvantage to begin the conference semifinals as Joel Embiid will miss at least the first two games due to a concussion and an orbital bone fracture. Before locking in any NBA picks or parlays, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the third full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100.

Top NBA picks for Monday, May 2

One of the top NBA playoff picks for Monday the model recommends: The over 215 in the Suns vs. Mavericks game. Both teams are averaging more than 104 points per game during the postseason, with Phoenix ranked fifth in the league at 111.3 and Dallas producing 104.7.

The Suns recorded at least 103 points in each of their six first-round games against the Pelicans, while the total for four of the contests went over 220. Phoenix played three of the games without Devin Booker (hamstring), who averaged 23 points in the series and 28 over his first two outings before being sidelined. Chris Paul is scoring 22.3 points per contest after leading all players with 33 in Game 6 while Deandre Ayton averaged 20.5 versus New Orleans.

Dallas has two players producing more than 20 points per game as Luka Doncic averaged 29 in three games against the Jazz and Jalen Brunson registered 27.8. The 25-year-old Brunson scored 16.3 per contest during the regular season but increased his production immensely in the first round, scoring 23 or more in every outing -- including Game 2, when he set a career high with 41. Doncic missed the first three games of the series with a calf injury but led the Mavericks in scoring in each of the final three as he shot 46.8 percent from the floor while making 11 3-pointers.

How to make NBA picks and parlays for Monday

