The Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a close-fought Game 3 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Two days later, the Bucks and Celtics get back together at Fiserv Forum, with Milwaukee leading the series by a 2-1 margin. That leaves Boston in a desperate position on the road in this 7:30 p.m. ET tip in Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by one point in the NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with an over-under total of 212 points.

Later in the night, the Golden State Warriors welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Chase Center for Game 4 of a second round matchup at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State exploded in an unstoppable offensive performance in Game 3 on Saturday, taking control with a 2-1 series lead, and now Memphis could be without Ja Morant (knee) in Game 4. The Warriors are favored by nine points at Caesars, with an over-under of 226 points. Before locking in any NBA picks or parlays, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the NBA playoff picks the model recommends on Monday evening is the over 212 points in the Celtic vs. Bucks matchup. Both teams are adept in transition, which can lead to increased efficiency, and the Celtics and Bucks are each creating more than 14 turnovers per game in the NBA playoffs 2022. With a modest total, the over is attainable, and the Bucks finished in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency this season.

Milwaukee scored 114.3 points per 100 possessions in 2021-22, and Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points on 55.3 percent shooting. In the postseason, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points and 9.0 assists, and Jrue Holiday adds 23 points per game on the perimeter. The Bucks finished in the top eight of the NBA in 3-point shooting and 2-point shooting in the regular season, and Antetokounmpo is adept at finding shooters when the defense collapses on him.

Boston is also powerful on offense, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in overall efficiency and in the top six in 2-point shooting and free throw shooting during the regular season. The model is projecting 219 combined points, helping the over clear in more than 60 percent of simulations.

