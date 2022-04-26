The Miami Heat have a chance to advance to the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs when they host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday. The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Miami posted a 110-86 triumph at Atlanta on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in the matchup. The latest NBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Miami at -7.5 for that matchup.

Two Western Conference first-round series resume Tuesday as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves (+6) and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the top-seeded Phoenix Suns (-6.5). Minnesota and New Orleans recorded Game 4 victories to even their respective series at two wins apiece. Before locking in any NBA picks or parlays, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen HUGE returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Tuesday's NBA playoff schedule and revealed its best bets. If you parlay its NBA playoff picks, you could be looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can see the model's NBA picks for Tuesday only at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, April 26

One of the top NBA playoff picks for Tuesday the model recommends: The Grizzlies (-6) cover the spread against the Timberwolves. After dropping the series opener at home, Memphis bounced back in a big way in Game 2, defeating the visiting Timberwolves by 28 points as seven players reached double digits in points.

The Grizzlies, who went 30-11 at home during the regular season, received nearly half of their scoring in that victory from their bench as seven players combined for 60 points. Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman and Ziaire Williams each recorded 13 points while Tyus Jones added 10. Ja Morant scored a team-high 23 points while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. notched 16 apiece, with the latter making four 3-pointers.

Morant also led Memphis with 32 points in the opener and is averaging 20.5 in the series. Bane took over on the road, topping the club with 26 points in its Game 3 victory and matching his career high with 34 in Saturday's 119-118 loss. The 23-year-old shooting guard, who is averaging 23.3 points this postseason, went 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and has hit 15 3-pointers in his last two outings.

How to make NBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

The model also has identified two other extremely strong picks that need to be in your NBA parlays, including one pick that hits over 70 percent of the time, bringing plenty of value. You can only see the model's NBA parlay picks and best bets for Tuesday at SportsLine.

What NBA picks should you target for a payout of more than 6-1? And which team covers the spread in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the NBA best bets for Tuesday, all from the model that is on an 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, and find out.