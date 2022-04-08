The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Celtics on Thursday to move into the East's No. 2 seed, one game up on No. 3 Boston and No. 4 Philadelphia. A potentially complicated tiebreaker scenario could unfold between the Celtics and Bucks, which we'll explain in detail below.

Also, in the East, the Miami Heat clinched the No. 1 seed by way of a Boston and Philadelphia loss. Now, only the Bucks can match Miami's 52-win mark. With the Milwaukee-Miami season series tied 2-2 and both teams being division winners, the next tiebreaker would be the conference record, which would end up tied, too. Which would take it to record against Eastern Conference playoff teams, which Miami has secured.

In the West, the Nuggets clinched a playoff spot, locking the Timberwolves into the No. 7 seed, while the Warriors remain one game up on the Mavericks with two to play. We're going to be keeping close tabs on the playoff race with daily updates the rest of the way. Below is where things stand entering play on Friday, April 8.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times and is constantly updating to reflect changing circumstances to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix has clinched the No. 1 overall seed.

Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

2. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have clinched the No. 2 seed.

Current first-round matchup: Timberwolves vs. Clippers play-in winner

3. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors remain one game up on No. 4 Dallas in the loss column with two to play. Golden State has clinched a top-four seed.

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: Nuggets

Nuggets Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

4. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is one game back of No. 3 Golden State in the loss column with two to play, and Dallas has the tiebreaker. The Mavericks have clinched a top-four seed.

Projected seed: 4



4 Current first-round matchup: Jazz



Jazz Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Dallas has clinched with a 3-1 head-to-head advantage



5. Utah Jazz



The Jazz clinched a top-six seed with their win over Memphis on Tuesday. They are one game up on No. 6 Denver with two to play.

Projected seed: 6

6 Current first-round matchup: Mavericks

Mavericks Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Jazz have clinched with a 4-0 head-to-head advantage

6. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets clinched a top-six seed with their win over the Grizzlies on Thursday. The Nuggets are one game back of the No. 5 Jazz with two to play, but the Jazz have the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 5



5 Current play-in matchup: Warriors

Warriors Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Jazz: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

PLAY-IN TEAMS

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are locked into the No. 7 seed.

Play-in matchup: Clippers

8. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are locked into the No. 8 seed.

Play-in matchup: Timberwolves

9. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans lead the No. 10 Spurs by two games with two to play (Spurs have the tiebreaker). New Orleans cannot finish any higher than the No. 9 seed.

Projected seed: 9



9 Current play-in matchup: Spurs



Spurs Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Spurs: San Antonio has clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

10. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs has clinched a play-in berth. The Spurs can mathematically catch the No. 9 Pelicans, whom they trail by two games with two remaining and the tiebreaker in hand. The Spurs can't finish any higher than the No. 9 seed.

Projected seed: 10



10 Current play-in matchup: Pelicans

Pelicans Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Pelicans: San Antonio has clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Klay Thompson and the Warriors remain one game up on the Mavericks with two to play. USATSI

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Miami Heat

Miami has clinched the No. 1 seed.

Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

2. Milwaukee Bucks



Milwaukee beat Boston on Thursday to move into the No. 2 seed, one game up on the No. 3 Celtics in the loss column and one full game up on the No. 4 Sixers. The Bucks have two games remaining.

If the Bucks and the Celtics end up in a tie, the Celtics — assuming they stay ahead of Philadelphia for the Atlantic division crown — will have the edge by a fifth tiebreaker.

This is a bit complicated, so pay attention.

It goes like this: head-to-head is the first tiebreaker, and the Boston-Milwaukee season series is tied 2-2. The next tiebreaker goes to a division winner, but at present, both Boston and Milwaukee would be division winners. So it then goes to the conference record. Boston will finish 33-19 against the East, while the Bucks are currently 32-18 with two Eastern Conference opponents left on their schedule (Detroit and Cleveland). If Milwaukee wins both those games, there won't be a tiebreaker because they'll have a better record than Boston. If Milwaukee splits those two games and Boston beats Memphis, both the Bucks and Celtics would finish with a 33-19 record against the East.

Finally, it would come down to their record against Eastern Conference playoffs teams, and here's where Boston has already clinched with a mark of 20-13 over Milwaukee's 17-15 record, pending its final game against Cleveland.

If it ends in a three-way tie between the Bucks, Celtics, and Sixers, it gets decided by round-robin win percentage. Milwaukee would get the No. 2 seed with a 4-3 combined record against the Celtics and Sixers; Boston would land at No. 3 with a 4-4 record against the Bucks and Sixers; Philly would end up No. 4 with a 3-4 record against the Bucks and Celtics.

Projected seed: 2



2 Current first-round matchup: Cavaliers vs. Nets play-in winner

Cavaliers vs. Nets play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Boston: Celtics currently own via conference win percentage (see above for developing scenario)

Celtics currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Philadelphia: Bucks have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

3. Boston Celtics



The Celtics lost to Milwaukee on Thursday and are now one game back of the Bucks in the loss column with one game remaining. If the Bucks and Celtics end up in a two-way tie, kindly scroll up to the Milwaukee section, where the complicated tiebreaker scenario is detailed.

The Celtics are tied in the loss column with the No. 4 Sixers but have clinched the tiebreaker by way of a better Atlantic division record (season series tied 2-2).

If it ends in a three-way tie between the Bucks, Celtics, and Sixers, it gets decided by round-robin win percentage. Milwaukee would get the No. 2 seed with a 4-3 combined record against the Celtics and Sixers; Boston would land at No. 3 with a 4-4 record against the Bucks and Sixers; Philly would end up No. 4 with a 3-4 record against the Bucks and Celtics.

Projected seed: 3



3 Current first-round matchup: Bulls



Bulls Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Celtics have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one matchup left

Celtics have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one matchup left Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Milwaukee: Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining

Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Philadelphia: Celtics currently own with better Atlantic division record (head-to-head tied 2-2)

Celtics currently own with better Atlantic division record (head-to-head tied 2-2) Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Toronto: Boston currently owns as Atlantic division leader

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are tied in the loss column with the No. 3 Celtics and one back of the No. 2 Bucks. The Sixers have to finish 2-0 and the Bucks have to finish 0-2 for Philly to pass Milwaukee (Bucks own tiebreaker).

If Philly ends up tied with Boston, the Celtics have clinched the tiebreaker by way of a better Atlantic division record (season series tied 2-2).

If it ends up in a three-way tie between the Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers, the Sixers will end up as the No. 4 seed no matter who wins the game between Milwaukee and Boston on Thursday because they are only 3-4 against those two teams, and Boston and Milwaukee cannot dip to that low of a win percentage among the three teams involved.

Projected seed: 4



4 Current first-round matchup: Raptors



Raptors Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Miami currently owns via conference record (season series tied 2-2, both teams leading division)



Miami currently owns via conference record (season series tied 2-2, both teams leading division) Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Boston: Boston has clinched via Atlantic division record

Boston has clinched via Atlantic division record Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Bucks have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Bucks have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Toronto: Raptors lead season series 2-1 with one head-to-head remaining

5. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have clinched a playoff spot. Toronto is two games up on the No. 6 Bulls with two games left (Chicago owns tiebreaker).

Projected seed: 5



5 Current play-in matchup: 76ers



76ers Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Boston: Celtics currently own as Atlantic division leader

Celtics currently own as Atlantic division leader Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Raptors have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage

Raptors have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Philadelphia: Raptors lead season series 2-1 with one head-to-head remaining

Raptors lead season series 2-1 with one head-to-head remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Chicago: Chicago has clinched the tiebreaker via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

6. Chicago Bulls



The Bulls are two games back of No. 5 Toronto with two to play (Chicago has clinched the tiebreaker so it's technically alive to pass Toronto). The Bulls have clinched a playoff spot and cannot rise above the No. 5 seed.

Projected seed: 6



6 Current first-round matchup: Bucks

matchup: Bucks Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Toronto: Chicago has clinched the tiebreaker via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

CURRENT PLAY-IN TEAMS

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are just one game up on No. 8 Brooklyn and No. 9 Atlanta with two to play. One of those games is Friday against the Nets, who would pass Cleveland with a head-to-head victory that would also seal the tiebreaker for Brooklyn. Atlanta also owns the tiebreaker over Cleveland. The Cavs cannot rise into the top six.

Projected seed: 8



8 Current first-round matchup: Nets

Nets Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Nets lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Nets lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Atlanta: Hawks have clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Hawks have clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Charlotte: Cleveland currently owns via conference record (season series tied 2-2)

8. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is one back of No. 7 Cleveland, which it plays on Friday, If the Nets win that game, they would also seal the tiebreaker over Cleveland, meaning the Nets control their own destiny for the No. 7 seed. The Nets are tied with the No. 9 Hawks and have clinched that tiebreaker as well. Brooklyn and Atlanta each have two games left.

Projected seed: 7



7 Current play-in matchup: Hornets

Hornets Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Cleveland: Nets lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Nets lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Atlanta: Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Charlotte: Hornets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

9. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are tied with the No. 8 Nets (Brooklyn owns tiebreaker). Each team has two games remaining. The Hawks lead the No. 10 Hornets by one game and currently own the tiebreaker via conference win percentage.

Projected seed: 9



9 Current play-in matchup: Cavs



Cavs Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage



Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Charlotte: Atlanta currently owns via conference win percentage

10. Charlotte Hornets



The Hornets are one back of the No. 9 Hawks and No. 8 Nets. Charlotte has clinched the tiebreaker over Brooklyn and could still earn the tiebreaker over Atlanta via conference record (each team has 25 conference losses at the moment; Charlotte has two Eastern Conference games remaining and the Hawks have one).