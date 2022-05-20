The conference finals are in full swing in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night to even the series. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors own a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals after blowing out the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday night's Game 1. The Mavs will try to even the series on Friday night.

The 2022 NBA Finals will not have either of the participants from last year. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks were ousted by the Celtics in Game 7. Hours later, the Mavs crushed the Suns in Phoenix to eliminate the reining Western Conference champions. The Warriors and Heat, meanwhile, took care of their second-round competition (the Grizzlies and 76ers, respectively) in six games.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, May 19

Game 2: Celtics 127, Heat 102

Friday, May 20

Game 2: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, May 22

Game 3: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, May 23

Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Tuesday, May 24

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Thursday, May 26

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)