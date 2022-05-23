The conference finals are in full swing in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals on Sunday night with a win over the Mavericks in Dallas. The Warriors can punch their ticket to the NBA Finals in Game 4 on Tuesday. In the East, the Boston Celtics are looking to even their series against the Miami Heat on Monday in Game 4.

Miami leads the series, 2-1, after a road win in Game 3, but star Jimmy Butler is questionable for Monday's game with a knee injury.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, May 23

Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Tuesday, May 24

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Thursday, May 26

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 27

*Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Saturday, May 28

*Game 6: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, May 29

*Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)