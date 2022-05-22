The conference finals are in full swing in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors will square off in Game 3 of the West finals on Sunday night. The Warriors took the first two games at home, including a come-from-behind victory in Game 2 on Friday. In the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami Heat hold a 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics after picking up a road win on Saturday. Game 4 is set for Monday night in Boston.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, May 22

Game 3: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, May 23

Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Tuesday, May 24

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Thursday, May 26

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 27

*Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Saturday, May 28

*Game 6: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, May 29

*Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)