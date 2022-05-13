Seven teams remain in the battle for the 2022 NBA title, and the playoffs have their first conference finalist. The Miami Heat ousted the Philadelphia 76ers and reached the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night with a Game 6 win. The Phoenix Suns will try to be the first team in the West to advance, as they face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks both lead their respective series, 3-2, over the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. Game 6 in those series is set for Friday night.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, May 12

Game 6: Heat 99, 76ers 90

Game 6: Suns at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, May 13

Game 6: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPN)



Saturday, May 14

No games scheduled



Sunday, May 15

Game 7*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Monday, May 16

Game 7*: Warriors at Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)