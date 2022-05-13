Seven teams remain in the battle for the 2022 NBA title, and the playoffs have their first conference finalist. The Miami Heat ousted the Philadelphia 76ers and reached the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night with a Game 6 win. The Phoenix Suns will try to be the first team in the West to advance, as they face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks both lead their respective series, 3-2, over the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. Game 6 in those series is set for Friday night.
The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
This week's playoff schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Thursday, May 12
Game 6: Heat 99, 76ers 90
Game 6: Suns at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, May 13
Game 6: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)
Game 6: Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, May 14
No games scheduled
Sunday, May 15
Game 7*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)
Monday, May 16
Game 7*: Warriors at Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)